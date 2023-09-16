I am currently reading a novel by Robyn Carr, where the town doctor is the widowed father of two young children. A city-wide emergency occurred and while he was up to his eyeballs in accident victims, his day care provider was called away for a family emergency leaving him without childcare. Unable to find a substitute care provider, his new assistant volunteered for the job. Arriving at the house to relieve the next-door neighbor, she asked where the kids were. She was informed they were under the table. She spied blankets draped over and around the table making a first-class tent. In the wee hours of the morning, when the emergencies were wrapped up, the doctor came home to find his assistant and his two children asleep in the tent, a pair of shapely long legs sticking out of one end. Reading this word picture unraveled a string of treasured memories.
My husband and I are considered a little odd in our neighborhood, because we like to sleep in a tent in the summer even when our very comfortable bed is only 50 feet away. We also have taken the tent to the woods and removed the rain fly to experience the fresh outdoors sans insects. This year we went to the Black Hills and camped in our tent an entire week! Pretty good for a couple of gray-haired grandparents. We also attended a wedding in Wisconsin and spent the weekend tent camping. Getting dressed for a wedding in a small tent is a challenge I don’t care to repeat.
My love affair with tents, or forts as we called them as kids, goes back as far as I can remember. When my friend’s mom washed all her blankets and hung them on the clothesline we could hardly wait for them to get dry enough so we could use clothes pins to fasten them together. Clothes lines typically had several rows of wire running 20 or more feet long. There were four or five rows of wire, about 12 inches apart. Since it’s important for large items like blankets and jeans to not touch the ground, the lines were held up by poles that were about five and a half feet high. (I had to run outside this morning to measure how high my clothesline is.) Making a fort with the clothesline was fairly straight forward: hang blankets from the lines to form a rectangular shape and then drape another blanket across the top of the lines for a roof. Clothes pins were used to hold the blankets together. As you can tell, it was necessary to have a taller person like an older sister, brother, or a mom to pin the blankets at the top. It was almost impossible to get a mom who had time, and brothers and sisters may or may not cooperate. So, if all else failed, we climbed on a sturdy chair to get that last blanket across the top. If you had enough pins you could hold the sides together all the way to the ground and only leave a small opening to enter the fort. The only problem with our forts in those days is that it was hot under all those blankets. I don’t think it was important to spend a great deal of time in the tent, it was only important to build it.
I also remember making tents with my bed. The backside of my headboard was a mesh type fabric. If I pulled the bedspread up over the top of the headboard, I could use safety pins to fasten it to the mesh on the back for an instant tent. I used to love to make tents in bed and then climb in and read. The best time to build a bed-tent was when I had to stay home from school because I was sick. As I started feeling better and getting bored, I would construct a tent. I remember the back of my headboard was rather ragged because of all the bed-tents I fabricated.
Another fond tent memory is when the neighbor boy had a pup tent. I didn’t know what “pup” meant, but the tent was small. I was allowed to visit but couldn’t sleep in it. My brother and his buddy set it up, determined to spend the night. The boys had sleeping bags, blankets, flashlights, and of course, plenty of snacks. I don’t think they stayed much past dark. It may have been October, so it gets dark early, maybe they just got too cold.
As I became an adult and got married, I helped nieces and nephews make blanket forts in my living room. When my own kids came along, they became expert blanket fort builders. Not only that, but we often had tents set up in the living room and took long “hikes” to the basement where we made s’mores in the wood stove. (You couldn’t go upstairs because it was far, far away!)
Even if I get too old for camping, the memories will last forever. Whether it’s a table fort in the living room, a screen tent in the woods, or a week of tent camping, it will always rate a 10 whenever I take a backward glance.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone