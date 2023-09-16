I am currently reading a novel by Robyn Carr, where the town doctor is the widowed father of two young children. A city-wide emergency occurred and while he was up to his eyeballs in accident victims, his day care provider was called away for a family emergency leaving him without childcare. Unable to find a substitute care provider, his new assistant volunteered for the job. Arriving at the house to relieve the next-door neighbor, she asked where the kids were. She was informed they were under the table. She spied blankets draped over and around the table making a first-class tent. In the wee hours of the morning, when the emergencies were wrapped up, the doctor came home to find his assistant and his two children asleep in the tent, a pair of shapely long legs sticking out of one end. Reading this word picture unraveled a string of treasured memories.



