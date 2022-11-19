The year was 1977. I remember well because my first child was due November 17th of that year and I was working as long as possible before the baby was born. Scheduled to work at 6 a.m., I arose early. The phone unexpectedly rang and I wondered who it could be at 5:30 a.m … “No, I’m not late for work, maybe someone needs a ride …” It was Dad, he also gets up early to go to work. “I thought you might want a ride to work today.” Surprise on my part since this has never happened before, I asked why. He went on to explain, “It snowed last night and I thought you may not want to take your car out.” “OK,” I replied, “I’ll be ready in a few minutes.” Dad lived a block away, so it won’t take long for him to arrive. “Do I need my boots?” “I don’t know, maybe.” Deciding I’d better check, I stepped out the back door into calf deep snow. Yes, I need my boots!
Digging winter snow boots out of storage, I was pulling them on when Dad walked into the house. “It’s kinda deep, hope we can get up the hill,” he reported. I climbed into his nice warm car, thankful for his thoughtfulness. We headed up North Broadway to the Fergus Falls State Hospital but had to stop for an oncoming vehicle at the intersection of Broadway and Fir. Bad timing … once we stopped, there was no making it up the hill, let alone around the corner. Dad tried backing up and going again, but to no avail. Three strikes and you’re out. By the third attempt the car was sliding sideways before we called a halt to the adventure. He returned me to my home. I called work to say I couldn’t make it in unless someone wanted to pick me up with a snowmobile. The reply was “You stay home, we don’t want any babies born here on my watch! Nine-month pregnant women are not encouraged to ride snowmobiles, so it was not an option. They did send 4-wheel drive vehicles and snowmobiles out to pick up essential employees, but no such activity for me.
In our backyard parking area was our speed boat, my little Opal Cadet and my husband’s car. All covered in deep snow. The cars were fine, but that boat looked a little lost buried under 10 inches of fresh, sparkling snow. We had just taken it to Lake Lida to see the colored leaves from the lakeside a few weeks earlier and had not yet taken time to put it into storage for the winter. If I remember correctly, it may have stayed in the parking lot behind the house all winter since the snow never melted until spring.
This story comes to mind whenever we get significant snow in November. Our snow is not as deep as that year, but it is more than “just a dusting”. As kids we would have been thrilled and mom would have told us that it would melt soon (I know this was just reality on her part, but what a killjoy!).
This year, the cold weather held out so all the winter preparation chores are out of the way. Our replacement boat house (from the damage of the Memorial weekend storm) arrived in late October, so everything is safely hibernating at home in the new shelter. We even found time to cut a small pine tree in the woods for our front yard. It’s propped against a light post and decorated with antiquated lights, waiting ‘till after Thanksgiving to show off its holiday finery.
If you know me, you can also guess that my Christmas lights are on the house. “What?” If you don’t know me well you may wonder how I got it all done. Putting up Christmas lights is my passion and I refuse to go up on the roof after the weather has turned cold and icy. November doesn’t usually bring lots of snow, but I remember some terrible ice storms. Anyway, years ago I made a goal to have my lights on the house by the end of October.
Is winter here to stay? Time will tell. If not, I am pleased to announce I am ready … I think. While I am on the topic of winter, I need to announce the sixth annual “Over The River Holiday Festival” at Spies Park in downtown Fergus Falls on Dec. 3. Stores open at 10 a.m. and events all afternoon until the lighting of the tree and fireworks at 6 p.m.Visit https://www.overtheriverff.com on your computer for more information. The Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council is looking for volunteers and sponsors. Don’t miss this fun and festive celebration. Mark your calendar now! The best way to survive winter is to embrace it. We are excited to gather together to celebrate the holiday season … if winter isn’t here to stay, it will arrive in full force in time for the holidays. It always does!
I have enjoyed your notes and comments on my new email page --abackwardglace17@gmail.com. I look forward to hearing from you.
