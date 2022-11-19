The year was 1977. I remember well because my first child was due November 17th of that year and I was working as long as possible before the baby was born. Scheduled to work at 6 a.m., I arose early. The phone unexpectedly rang and I wondered who it could be at 5:30 a.m … “No, I’m not late for work, maybe someone needs a ride …” It was Dad, he also gets up early to go to work. “I thought you might want a ride to work today.” Surprise on my part since this has never happened before, I asked why. He went on to explain, “It snowed last night and I thought you may not want to take your car out.” “OK,” I replied, “I’ll be ready in a few minutes.” Dad lived a block away, so it won’t take long for him to arrive. “Do I need my boots?” “I don’t know, maybe.” Deciding I’d better check, I stepped out the back door into calf deep snow. Yes, I need my boots!



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?