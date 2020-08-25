In the summer of 1936, Minnesota was suffering from a record-breaking heat wave. On July 6, 1936, Moorhead tied the highest temperature ever recorded in the state. The thermometer reached 114 degrees. And during those blistering days, on an 80-acre farm 5 miles east of Fosston, a struggling, 43- year-old mother was carrying her 11th child in her uterus. I was in there, fed from my mother’s blood nutrients transported through my umbilical cord. I even had a disposal service to carry the waste away. It was a nine-month holiday, free of worldly cares.
Then on the night of Aug. 26, 1936, exactly 84 years ago, something in my cells told me it was time to go. My mother had just listened to “Fibber McGee and Molly” over WDAY Radio, when I started to move. My mother lay in her bed suffering intense labor pains, as I slowly moved through her birth canal. There was no doctor present, but a Native American midwife, Lisa Olson, was there to help my mother bring me into the world. She tied off and cut my umbilical cord, and gave me a few slaps on the back. If I cried, it was good news because my lungs, which had lain dormant in the uterus, sprang into action. I took my first breath on the planet Earth.
That was the beginning, and those past 84 years have been quite a ride. I’m so grateful for the gift of life and being a product of the workings of nature. I think of that each time I look out the window and see the fluttering leaves on the trees, absorbing energy from our life-supporting sun.
I am the recipient of so many cherished gifts for which I am deeply grateful. No. 1 would be my mother, Julia Juvland Tollefson, who brought me into the world and taught me lessons of fairness and honesty. She was an excellent storyteller, and I may have inherited some of those talents. She was strict for sure. When I broke one of her rules, she would grab her switch, which she kept on top of the warming ovens on our Home Comfort kitchen stove.
I have to mention my sister Mary, four years older, who was like a second mother to me. And there was my older brother Leonard, who was discharged from the Army during basic training for a nervous condition, which later developed into schizophrenia. He was like a father to me. As for education, I am grateful for those one-room country school teachers, especially Carol Lee Wold and Mrs. Ophus, who recognized my strong voice and my interest in putting on plays for the Halloween social and the Christmas program. When I advanced to Fosston High School, I remember my good teachers, especially Marv Thompson, our football coach, who encouraged me and selected me as co-captain of our team my senior year.
I am grateful for my teachers at Bemidji State: Miss Stenerson, my freshman English teacher, who recognized a talent for writing and public speaking. I learned so much from my drama directors, Bob Copeland and Bill Marchand, who encouraged me to pursue theater as a career.
Those dedicated teachers from first grade through college helped shape my role as an educator. And my students motivated me with their enthusiasm. When I am asked back by Bound Brook, New Jersey, high school alumni for their reunions, I often tell them that they did more for me than I could ever do for them. I was a 24-year-old farm boy from Minnesota, a rookie teacher trying to educate students living 35 miles from New York City. It was a challenge, but I succeeded because they showed their appreciation.
And lastly, I am grateful for my ex-wife Mary Ann and the three sons she brought into the world, Greg, Eric, and Alan. They have been very successful in their professional careers. My sons and their family members are a treasure to me, and these days we meet for a Zoom session each Thursday night. When I look back on those 84 years, I’ve enjoyed a good life. I live alone but have many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends, who care about me and keep in touch. To sum it all up, I’m functionally sane, I have no pain, so I can’t complain. I’m a happy old man. You betcha!
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
