Wondering why you think of the “Battle of the Bulge” as you stand on the scales? The Battle of the Bulge was a nickname for the Ardennes Counteroffensive from Dec. 16 1944, through Jan. 25 1945, six to seven months after the Normandy landings. In this battle, America had its worst casualties of WWII, with over 10,000 killed and missing, and 75,000 casualties total.
The Allies had captured control of Antwerp, Belgium, a port which they needed to supply their troops. The Germans plotted to drive to Antwerp through the Ardennes Forest, disrupt supply lines, divide Allied lines, then encircle and destroy Allied forces. They started this drive on Dec. 16, with a surprise attack taking advantage of overcast weather grounding Allied planes. They hit the weakest defended point, guarded by American forces scattered in heavy forest, tearing a hole in our line. Our forces fell back in an inwards bulge — hence the name “Battle of the Bulge” — towards the town of Bastogne, an important crossroads.
By Dec. 22, the 101st Airborne was surrounded by Germans demanding surrender. Gen. Anthony McAuliffe awoke to be told this. He said “nuts,” meaning “no.” The 101st Airborne famously fought and held Bastogne, shooting down scads of German planes. American, British and Canadian reinforcements came in to hold that bulge for over five weeks, until they could organize a major offensive. They won and put the Nazis in retreat until their surrender.
Seventy-seven years later, we imagine a very different battle of the bulge! We haven’t stayed lean on war rations with scant sugar and victory gardens for a long, long time. We don’t need to fatten up for famine or hibernation, either, and our bodies truly don’t know what to do with constant plenty. So, sometimes we hold that waistline steady, sometimes we don’t.
Many traditions, religious or not, involve feasting — companionship, plenty, sharing, food to go around — and fasting days (not weeks or months) for both joy and discipline. Feasts consume surplus food from harvests to get ready for the starving times of winter when fresh vegetables become scarcer as stores of cabbages, onions, and other vitamin-C rich root vegetables run low. Later fasts make sure foods for all last until spring and encourage restraint. Today, we have food all winter, and vitamin and mineral pills.
But love, memories, traditions, and company can’t be replaced by pills. Our bodies experience the pain of loneliness and grief as pain and cold, and our immune systems slow. Warmth this time of year must be both physical and emotional. That warmth keeps us going when it’s darkest this time of year. This is the old ritual of gathering when it is darkest for comfort and joy. Alas, people often fall sick first.
In 1918, two of my great-grandparents lost six family members to the Spanish flu right between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Spanish flu came in two waves, first as a typical flu killing mostly the elderly and children, then a mutated, more dangerous wave, killing young adults. This second wave was what reached their remote pioneer town in 1918 and made it a very sad Christmas. I was told that pandemic split the family. There’s not so much difference between today and 103 years ago.
My great-grandfather, while coughing, still tended three farms in the snow, feeding animals, checking on his ill siblings, using a horse to get around with minimal energy. His own wife was deathly ill in bed. He baked bread, milked, cooked, and looked over eight children, one just an infant, and prayed hard for his wife to live. She lived but took over a year to recover fully.
How fit he must have been for that to be moderate exercise! Heavy exercise is dangerous with even normal flu; fit folks have dropped dead from that combo. What helped my great-granddad and his family survive was also good farmers’ nutrition. Being underweight or malnourished (from crash or poor diet) is bad for coping with dangerous illnesses with high fevers and rapid weight loss.
This is true even for COVID; we simply hear more about the dangers of obesity because it’s a more common risk factor now. So ... feast on nutritious food and be hearty! Make bright memories; every holiday season may be the last you share with someone. Sometimes you know this, mostly you won’t. So cherish these moments, even if it means risking a battle of the bulge.
After being thrown out of the school of hard knocks, Jenn Phillips left life near the Beltway to be a writer in Minnesota.