I recently received a letter from a reader. As I opened the envelope and began to read, I was at once impressed by the neat, even cursive of the writer. My thoughts were, “I can’t write that beautifully on my best day. Not only was her script easy to read, it remained consistent throughout all five pages of the letter. As I read the missive, I found myself immersed in her story as she shared memories of O’Meara’s in 1955, the year I was born. She said the business was “more than just a department store.” After reading the letter, I called Ms. Phyllis Bombardier. After visiting for a while, I asked the question that was on my mind. “Would you allow me to print your story?” She granted me permission. Please enjoy this firsthand account of O’Meara’s: 1955.
”This was a very unique store! Not only did they sell women’s clothing, shoes and miscellaneous items, the store housed a beauty shop, a drapery business, and a millinery shop. Also, there was a small soundproof room used for radio transmission! That and the millinery shop were on the upper level of the store. The business office was located there as well. It was quite large and comfortable for three female employees. E. V. O’Meara had a large desk there and sat where he had a clear view of the customers on the main floor. There was a hallway leading to the broadcasting booth that also had a large desk, where E.V.’s two sons, Frank and Vincent, could work or simply observe the “floor action.”
Don and Peggy Jo Albertson were at the time the radio personalities who daily shared community news, Monday through Friday. (Later that program was hosted by Ruth Berg.)
We three ladies worked upstairs at bookkeeping, payroll, customer service and billing. My specific duties included typing information into an immense, complicated posting machine. All of the previous transactions had to “balance out” daily. Then, at the end of each month, I would mail out statements to all the charge customers. My responsibilities also included counting money and balancing each of several tills from the prior day and recording all charge transactions.
At times we three office gals would go across the room where Elda Mae Stanghelle was in the hat-selling business. We’d have a chance to relax and enjoy trying to outdo each other.
Now for news of the lower level of the store. At the time I worked there, a beauty parlor had its place at the bottom of the stairway. I’m not sure of the accuracy of the names, but I believe the space for the shop was rented to a lady named Arvilla Puff, and the beautician I knew was Rose Henniger. It was a very popular and well-known salon. Also in the lower level was the fabric and drapery department. Notions were available for every sewing need. Drapery fabric and samples were available, including curtain material. Minnie Mobraten was the drapery gal and aptly sewed to perfection drapes and curtains for many satisfied customers. Minnie not only sold fabric and sewed the drapes; she went to customer’s homes to measure their windows. After sewing the drapes, she would go back and “hang” them on the window, making sure they were done to perfection. It was a very lucrative and busy part of the store.
Now onto the main floor of the department store. The shoe store was owned by Herman Heinl. He rented his space from E.V. It also was a lucrative business for quite a number of years. Geri (now Mrs. Larry Fjeld) was an employee.
The department store featured attractive women’s clothing as well as quality purses, jewelry, etc. No store in today’s world would ever have a policy that allowed customers to “take things out on approval,” but O’Meara’s did! It allowed customers to sign out clothing or jewelry for overnight; giving the person time to decide if the item would be a sensible addition to their liking. There was a downside to that privilege, however, to say the least. Occasionally a customer would return an item the next morning that had signs of wear or maybe even a piece of jewelry was broken. Obviously, the items were worn or used the day it left the store! Actually, there were a few customers who were “blacklisted” from using this “courtesy” and the offer to take things “out on approval” ended.
It was well known that O’Meara’s and Norby’s department stores were very competitive in their line of business. Many shoppers were eager to shop both places where they could find the best buys.
I remember E.V.’s wife fondly, her nickname was “Kitty.” I never heard anyone call her Kathleen. I have good memories of the store and their owners.”
Phyllis resigned her position following an ambulance ride from work to the hospital with a medical emergency. Upon recovery she began sewing alterations on women’s clothing so she could continue working for O’Meara’s while remaining in her home. As I read her story, I could see E.V. and his sons watching the floor from a huge desk above. After reading, I vaguely remember a beauty shop in the basement. And yes, Mom had a charge account, and took outfits home “on approval” getting Dad’s opinion before making her final decision. Thank you, Phyllis, for shedding a brighter light on O’Meara’s, more than just a department store.