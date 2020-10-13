This October, communities, allies, and individuals across the nation will once again come together to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). While the destruction domestic violence causes on individuals, families, and communities is infinite, so is the positive impact of those willing to take a stand and support survivors. You may believe your voice or contribution is insignificant, but to one person, you could be the lifeline that helps a victim become a survivor. If you are ready to make an impact and stand against domestic violence, read below:
Speak out on social media: Utilize social media to share information about Domestic Violence Awareness Month throughout October. Share your thoughts, speak out, provide your friends and followers with ways they can help. Need some inspiration for your posts? Visit our website for shareable images and resources to use throughout the month at www.someplacesafe.info/dvam2020.
Join the $31 for 31 Campaign: Your donation of just $1 a day in October provides funding for critical advocacy services. For less than the price of a daily cup of coffee, you can make a difference in the lives of for local victims and survivors of abuse! Making your $31 donation is easy: Visit www.someplacesafe.info/donate and select the “$31 for 31” button to donate online. You may also mail a check with your $31 gift to your local Someplace Safe office or to: PO Box 815, Fergus Falls, MN 56538. In celebration, all supporters will have their name added to the “$31 for 31 Wall of Support” on our website at someplacesafe.info/31for31.
Support loved ones: It can be difficult to know what to do if someone you know is experiencing domestic violence. You might want to help but are unsure of how to approach the issue or fear that intervention may damage your relationship. If you know or suspect someone is experiencing domestic violence, keep a line of support open, listen, and check in with them often. You may also reach out to Someplace Safe with questions about how to talk about domestic violence with someone you care about. Someplace Safe not only assists victims of domestic violence, the agency also provides support and services to friends, family and loved ones.
Participate in the annual Day of Purple on Oct. 22: Join Someplace Safe in honoring survivors of domestic violence by wearing the color purple on Oct. 22. Get your office, family, and friends involved and wear your favorite purple shirt, sports jersey, hat, scarf, or face mask for the day. Make sure to share your #dayofpurple participation photos on social media. You may also organize a “Purple Pledge” collection at work or within your group of friends. Purple Pledges may be dropped off at your local office or mailed to: Someplace Safe, P.O. Box 815, Fergus Falls, MN 56538-0815. Purple Pledges may also be made online at www.someplacesafe.info/donate. Request your free Day of Purple materials by emailing newsletter@someplacesafe.info by Oct. 18 (while supplies last). For more information visit: www.someplacesafe.info/dvam2020.
Explore domestic violence workplace policies: Domestic violence victims may face a variety of physical, emotional, and economic impacts, due to the nature and complexity of abuse. This can carry over to the workplace, causing victims to miss work due to injuries, lack of transportation, inadequate child care, as well as feelings of shame, embarrassment, and the like. In fact, the Department of Labor has reported that victims of domestic violence lose nearly 8 million days of paid work per year in the United States, resulting in a $1.8 billion loss in productivity for employers. This October, consider ways in which employees who are experiencing domestic violence at home, can find resources and support in the workplace. You may post Someplace Safe contact information or posters in your breakroom, bulletin board, or via office communications (contact us if you are in need of materials).
Organize a supply drive for local survivors: Mobilize your group of friends or coworkers and collect toiletries, gift cards (gas, grocery, local retailers), cell phones (in any condition) and quilts for local Someplace Safe clients who are in emergency situations.
No matter how you decide to support survivors this October, remember that you can make a difference in creating safer families, safer communities. If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or other crime, please contact Someplace Safe at 1-800-974-3359.
Ashley Zach is the director of development and communications of Someplace Safe.
