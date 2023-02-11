In almost any season of the year in Otter Tail County, there is a chance you may have an animal jump out in front of your vehicle.
Most commonly, deer are the culprits, but depending on the area and layout of the land, there are many creatures that can decide to either stay in the road or simply be walking across and causing an accident to occur.
Even being the most cautious driver, eventually most will eventually strike an animal.
In the county, Lt. Greg Seim, with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, says there is a standard protocol after striking a deer.
“If a driver strikes a deer with their car, they are not mandated to report the accident to law enforcement, but we would create a call for service that a motorist was involved in an accident with a deer, then they can use that call for service with their insurance provider,” said Seim.
Seim said even if a motorist observes an animal in the ditch, but were not involved in any type of accident, they should still call.
“If a person is just driving along and sees a deer in the ditch and it’s a good deer and you want to harvest it you can also call us and we will come to your location and issue you a permit and that permit means then that you take that deer and process it for the meat and we like to see that because we don’t like to see animals wasted,” stated Seim.
For other animal strikes, Seim said it is always a good idea to just call in whether or not your vehicle has been damaged, give dispatch your location and at the least they can come out and help put the animal out of its misery.
“If you call us with that hit it would be appropriate again that we would create a call for service that an animal’s been struck. Also, if an animal is wounded, notify us so we can put it down humanely too. We don’t want to see animals suffer."
Most any animal strike should prompt a call to the sheriff’s office.
“If you hit a pheasant or a wild turkey, like on the east side of the county. People are striking turkeys. That’s the same thing. You strike any type of animal, report it to us and we can flag a call for insurance. It’s really easy. If a person wants the animal we can work on getting a permit for you,” said Seim.
So what happens to deer or other animals that are not claimed?
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, “A 1987 law shifted most of the responsibility for the pick-up of vehicle-killed deer from DNR conservation officers to local road authorities, and provided for no-cost deer possession. Under the law, DNR conservation officers coordinate the program, and issue six-month possession permits which are distributed by state and local authorities. The permits allow a driver claiming a salvageable animal to keep it at no charge. The carcass can be released to another person at the scene, or by a conservation officer for distribution to various public benefit organizations.”
Otter Tail County Dispatch can be contacted at (218) 998-8555, or if it is an emergency, or you have been in a crash, call 911.