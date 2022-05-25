If you haven’t heard, we are living in a time of extreme narcissism.
In 2016, Psychology today declared that the United States was living in an epidemic of narcissism. In 2020, it was suggested that the COVID-19 pandemic was also the dawn of the narcissism pandemic — yikes!
So, what exactly is narcissism, aside from a buzz word and what has clearly become a highly misunderstood topic of conversation?
According to Mayo Clinic: “Narcissistic personality disorder — one of several types of personality disorders — is a mental condition in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for excessive attention and admiration, troubled relationships, and a lack of empathy for others. But behind this mask of extreme confidence lies a fragile self-esteem that’s vulnerable to the slightest criticism.”
What does this look like to your average person? That’s where it gets tricky!
For someone who doesn’t know them well, a narcissist is an awesome friend — extremely likable. It isn’t until the “new friend” has served their purpose and they no longer meet the needs of the narcissist, then they are discarded or pushed away.
Mayo Clinic has a great, simplified article regarding narcissistic personal disorder here: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/narcissistic-personality-disorder/symptoms-causes/syc-20366662.
It is important to remember that most people will display narcissistic traits or tendencies from time to time — this does not make them a narcissist, necessarily. Only a mental health professional can diagnose narcissistic personality disorder.
I speak from personal experience when I say that if you confront someone regarding their narcism, they are unlikely to be open to the possibility/suggestion and will simply get angry or try to flip the script and turn the tables back on you.
Dealing with narcissists is difficult ... tricky ... sensitive.
I have had multiple encounters with narcissists. It is likely that most of us have, we just may not have realized it at the time — or even now. (I won’t go into that.)
Narcissism is sad and, quite frankly, terrifying.
I don’t want my kids growing up in a world full of narcissists. I don’t want my kids exposed to such levels of narcissism that they think that is the normal mode of thinking — that could potentially foster narcissism in them and it is already being seen at an increasingly level.
Have you heard of “Generation Me?” That is our young people — the generation of entitlement. The generation of getting something for nothing — of being handed their desires and wishes instead of working hard to get them. Younger people have lowered expectations and they rarely exceed them, because it simply isn’t required, so why would they?
Then, we turn around and get upset at young adults because “you aren’t a kid anymore” and they need to “learn to take some responsibility ...” But, isn’t it our fault?
We can’t raise children to be self-centered and completely careless and care-free then expect them to flip a switch because they reach a certain age and become a contributing member of society with responsibilities and expectations.
I urge everyone not to hand their child everything they ask for or cater to their every whim ...
If a child wants a new soccer ball is it bad to simply purchase it for them? No, not every time — but if every desire is met ... then I would argue that you are doing your children and society a disservice.
Instead, if they want a new soccer ball, let them earn the money to purchase it themselves. Let them learn to do a job or a chore — that’s a life skill. Compensate them for a job well-done — this garners appreciation and understanding of money and a respect for their belongings because it’s something they worked hard for.
That said, if they didn’t do the job right — don’t just hand over the money ... not if they didn’t earn it. This is an invaluable life lesson — if you don’t do your job right, you may just lose it. That’s reality.
Having chores, responsibilities and expectations for children is not forcing them to grow up too fast — unless you take it too far. Having these things in place, along with disciplinary considerations and actions, is teaching your child how to be a functional adult and member of society. Failing to do these things is doing a disservice to your child and setting them up for failure — and I truly don’t think that’s anyone’s wish for their kids.
Let’s squash the narcissism pandemic in childhood and produce spectacular young adults!