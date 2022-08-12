I tend to find myself smiling and nodding when I hear non-sports families or new-to-sports families talk about how "it's that time of year," meaning, sports are about to start.
While they are absolutely correct, the school year is soon upon us, as are fall sports, it is far from true for my family!
We have sports 12 months out of the year. Last year, we had cross country and youth football in the fall. Football overlapped with the start of hockey, which is a 6-month commitment in itself and ended in March (April if you count my husband's hockey tournaments). Track season start in April. Soccer began in May and ended in July, but baseball started in June and ended in August ... and we had four summer hockey tournament scattered from May through August and optional cross country has been running through the summer months as well. Now we are in August and we are back to square one, though we are replacing football with futbol (soccer) this time around!
Three boys in my family participate in sports ... and my husband isn't about to put down his hockey stick anytime in the near future, so we might as well say we have four athletes in the house.
Is it chaotic? Yes. Is it exhausting? Yes. Do I feel like I'm running constantly? Yes. Would I change it? No — not a chance!
Our kids are learning about work ethic, teamwork, attitude, self-advocacy and so much more! They are learning that committing to a team is committing yourself to be actively present and put in the work required at practice, when no one is looking, because it only helps them improve for the things people are there to see — the games. Most importantly, they are learning how the work they put in pays off and is rewarding on a personal level, not just when looking at wins and losses.
Each year and each sports season passes with greater speed. As a parent, watching the kids grow both athletically and personally, as a result, is extremely fulfilling. Most parents would agree.
While I do find myself complaining about sports from time to time — especially following extremely chaotic moments when I'm trying to do more than I physically am capable of (because I do that), I am quick to put myself back into check.
As a sports parent, I don't go without personal fulfillment due to the kids' activities. I find that I make new friends each year in other parents. I find that the new growth and conflict that the kids are facing due to sports helps me to grow as a parent as well. I have become more selfless, patient and understanding of people in general — kids and adults alike. I have found valuable teaching moments and real-life, relatable examples to discuss with the kids that make all of our lives easier as a result.
Sports aren't just activities to fill the kids' time. Sports aren't just something to teach kids how to be good winners and good losers. Sports are full of valuable lessons for the kids, the parents and the spectators. Sports, especially at the high school and younger age ranges, are about exactly what you make of them — so I will choose to make them about positivity and development.