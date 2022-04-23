It’s always rewarding to look back on the days at Washington Junior High School which stood until the spring 1967 on Cavour Avenue just north of downtown Fergus Falls.
Today this site is home to Good Year, Fiesta Brava restaurant, Ben Franklin and other establishments. Sadly, a fire destroyed the old junior high in 1967. The middle section, which included the superintendent’s office, dated back to 1905. The eastern section was built in 1916 and the western section was completed in 1926.
“I graduated from Washington School in 1950,” says Bev Evavold. “We had seventh through 12th grade in that building. Some great memories from our school days there.”
Renowned instructors included world history teacher Lillian Bechtel, third floor west science teacher C.O. Barsness, Latin teacher Cecelia Heisel, band teacher Al Jacobs and others.
Oats LeGrand, our junior high boys physical education teacher at the east gym, supervised kids running around nearby Lake Alice and coordinated rope climbs, archery, wrestling and square dancing for boys and girls in the girls gym at the west side of the school.
LeGrand also was a good junior high football coach, basketball coach and ran a successful Wednesday evening church league basketball program at the boys gym.
“Oats was a giant of a man in our lives,” said Bruce Ritchey, a 1966 graduate of Fergus Falls High School and current resident of Austin, Texas. “He was bigger than the things he taught and supervised. Oats was a role model for fairness, was firm but caring and was a source of encouragement. He challenges us to be responsible sports team members.”
Washington School served as the senior high through 1953, after which classes were moved to the new high school on Friberg Avenue. The FFHS Class of 1954 was the first graduating class from the high school formerly located on Friberg Avenue.
The old Washington School served as the junior high from the fall of 1953 through the spring of 1967.
Washington School also held grade school classes until the completion of Eisenhower and Cleveland schools in 1957.
Fergus Falls Junior College came into being in 1960. That first year, 1960-61, included classes at Washington School.
Inadequate fire walls prevented firefighters from saving the old junior high building on West Cavour Avenue, north of downtown Fergus Falls, in late May 1967. The fire destroyed the building and led to construction of a new middle school that later was remodeled into Kennedy Secondary School.
The old baseball field
In the 1950s and 1960s Fergus Falls home baseball games took place at a ballpark west of the high school football field and north of what was then the old fairgrounds. This was prior to construction of the new middle school starting in 1967 and following the fire that destroyed Washington Junior High.
The old fairgrounds is now the location for Kennedy Secondary School, upgraded from the former middle school. The old senior high now houses community education, the special education cooperative and offices.
The site of the old baseball field in Fergus Falls is now a playground located north of Kennedy Secondary School for students in grades 5 through 12. Baseball games now are played at the American Legion field at DeLagoon Park, north of Pebble Lake.
The old ballpark near Friberg Avenue was, in fact, at one time a neighborhood baseball park in Fergus Falls. It was a similar situation as Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, in a neighborhood on the north side of Chicago.
The grandstands behind home plate in Fergus Falls were also used during the county fair. Traveling shows entertained fairgoers with acts that included dog shows, tumbling, ventriloquists, comedians and musicians.
The western section was an old wooden grandstand and a modern cement-block grandstand comprised the eastern section. During baseball games there also were bleachers on the first base and third base sides.