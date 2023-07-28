Daily Journal Media, in all its past official nomenclature, is (tied for) the seventh oldest daily newspaper print media publications in the State of Minnesota; meaning, the newspaper prints more than one day per week.
As we celebrate our 150th anniversary and reflect on days gone by, I can't help but reflect on my own time working in rural print media. I'm not of the "old school" days gone by with on-site printing presses, the smell of newsprint and ink and "paper boys" tossing a newspaper on the front stoop. I didn't experience dark rooms for film processing. I didn't use a typewriter to produce news stories or cut and paste a newspaper page together for print.
Yes, I am definitely "new school," where news articles hit the internet before they are seen on newsprint and where social media platforms make everything easier and more difficult all at the same time. I'm of the age where print media isn't solely print media, but so much more — contests, events, video content, multi-directional conversation ... Print media is ever evolving, and I love it!
I started working at Daily Journal Media as an intern through a Minnesota Newspaper Association-funded 100 hour internship in the summer of 2020, as I worked on a bachelor's degree in creative writing and English. In the throes of a pandemic, I was lucky enough to know former managing editor, Zach Stich, and the timing of my inquiry about an internship was just right, and he brought on board to work remotely.
My very first article was with Bev Johnson, a master gardener, and was for "Lake Country Living" magazine. My first newspaper article assignment consisted of telling me to head to the Republican headquarters on a specific date at a specific time — no other details. It turns out I was there for Michelle Fischbach's swing tour prior to the 2020 election. I must have done a decent job, because they sent me to talk to (now) U.S. Senator Tina Smith (DFL) the next week.
I was asked by Daily Journal Media Publisher Ken Harty and Stich to join the staff on a permanent basis following my internship, which I was happy to accept. I started training in earnest, under Stich and former sports editor, Mathew Holding Eagle III, who now works for Minnesota Public Radio. I was specifically training to cover crime and government, but a curveball came out of left field and I quickly ended up in the seat of the Lifestyle editor.
In August 2021, I became managing editor and began the process of transitioning to a "digital first" method of sharing news, restructuring the Newsroom, redeveloping work flows, and more.
It had to have been around June 2022 when Harty looked at me and said, "You're really organized — really organized. Do numbers scare you?"
When I told him that no, numbers do not scare me, I was launched into a whole new world of spreadsheets and budgets and sales accounts, leading to the transition to general manager a few months later.
I have now been at Daily Journal Media and in the rural print journalism industry for three years; it seems longer, but yet it doesn't, all at once. To be blatantly honest, this career was something I never suspected, but once I started, I knew I didn't want to stop!
So much has changed over the course of the past three years — multiple awards have been received by the organization and individual staff, we received a grant for climate reporting, NABUR was launched, new product solutions have become available for those seeking advertising, new software, new hardware, new events and publications, speciality training programs and so much more!
The print media will continue to change. In 10 years, I wouldn't doubt if a new reporter looks at how things were when I started and say it is "old school," because much will likely be different.
Here's what stays the same: We are dedicated to the community and to providing accurate reporting on local, rural points of interest that you simply cannot get elsewhere.
I support local journalism. I am local journalism.
Happy 150th, Daily Journal Media. Thank you for steering my career in a direction I never expected!