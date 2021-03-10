Last week I wrote about the mud season. It is here. With the lovely weather of Monday and Tuesday I went outdoors to finish up post-winter chores. Not exactly spring chores, that would be pushing it a bit. The Christmas lights that have dormantly hung on the house and garage for almost two months grew legs and walked into storage on Monday afternoon.
Yesterday (that would be Tuesday to you) instead of staying in the house working on my computer, I strung my spring/summer seasonal lights on the garage where the deck runs alongside it. I even put out my bistro table and two chairs so I would have a place to sit and share a snack with my neighbor. The neighbors sat out on their deck in the sunshine and hosted happy hour until the sun hid low in the sky and the air cooled.
Oh, how wonderful to enjoy these first few days of late winter. Garrison Keillor described these days well when he said, “It’s not really spring, but more like spring painted on a brick wall and when you wrap against it you bust your knuckles.” Today, Wednesday, I am indoors, working on my computer, rewriting what should have been done yesterday.
We are in Lent, or so says my calendar. My friend declared they were in church on Wednesday, it’s Lent you know. When did Lent sneak up on me? I always associate it with spring, but let’s face it, in Minnesota, Lent starts in the winter. It always catches me unaware. This year was no exception.
Last week I wrote that the vote was in and March came in like a lion. A farmer friend of mine validated the theory stating that they had blowing snow at their farm. Having said that, the weather finally turned blissfully mild and spring like which turned my thoughts toward Lent. It took a moment for me to catch up and realize, oh yeah, Lenten services prepare us for Easter. And believe it or not, Easter week is only three weeks away!
As a child the only thing I knew about Lent is that we went to Lenten services on Wednesday nights in addition to Sunday mornings. Since then, I have learned that Lent is a time when many Christians are encouraged to open their hearts to God's refining grace through prayer, confession and fasting, in anticipation of Holy Week. Lent traditionally lasts 40 days, modeled after Christ's 40-day fast in the desert, and ends on Good Friday. Lent means many things to many people, but if you live in Fergus Falls or the surrounding area, you know that Lent brings Friday fish fries at the Catholic church.
I saw a picture of the Catholic church parking lot on the front page of last week’s weekday edition of the Journal. It highlighted men directing traffic at the church as they navigated the waters of their first drive-thru fish fry of the season. For the record, I was there.
Since childhood, my Catholic friends have refrained from eating meat on Fridays. It stands to reason that if parishioners are encouraged to abide by the meat fast, it’s a good idea to offer an alternative, and then why not offer it to your neighbors? Hence, a community fish fry is the answer. I don’t know how long the tradition has been handed down, but for many years I’ve been going to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church for fried fish on Fridays during Lent.
Our Catholic friends are up to the challenge of serving their traditional mouthwatering walleye filet dinner while at the same time maintaining the social distancing mandate. The delicious drive-by, carry-out meal includes a baked potato and all the fixings for a mere $12. Extra filets can be purchased for $3 each. Knowing there would be a line last Friday, I arrived about 20 minutes early. I quickly learned they lived up to their usual standards of excellent organization. There were cones to direct autos to waiting lines as passengers waited their turn, and the men pictured in the paper offered directions.
Volunteers took my order and by the time I reached the front doors of the church, my order was delivered hot and packaged to go. It was easy, seamless, and the wait was shorter than standing individually in line inside the church. Hats off to the Catholics, organization was the order of the day.
I look forward to these fish fry events because I love good food, and I love people and when you put good food and friends together, you have a recipe for a great meal. I miss the socialization of the event, but this is COVID, a season of socializing via Zoom. Someday today’s young people will tell their children and grandchildren about the COVID pandemic, the social isolation, and all we went through.
We will all become the heroes of the stories, having survived with our minds intact. The annual Lenten fish fry at the Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church will continue to be part of the story.
If you are thinking,I’ve never been to the Catholic church fish fry, I encourage you to give it a try. You have a little time, but I recommend you attend this Friday. You will want to make repeat performances. Time flies, and if you put this adventure off, you may miss out completely. The last fish fry is March 26.
Let’s come together as a community, support our Catholic friends, and enjoy a mouthwatering meal. Together we’ll add one more page to the life and times in Fergus Falls during COVID. Last year I wrote that you don’t have to be Catholic to eat fish, and it’s true. Kudos to our local Catholics for all the work they go through during Lent to keep the tradition of Lenten fish fries alive, even during COVID!
