I’ll never forget my first time attending the Catholic church fish fry. It was the year I found myself alone for meals for the first time in my life. As a new-be at single parenting, I had only one child left in the nest. She always worked on Friday nights, so unless a group of us solo fliers got together, I snarfed a lean cuisine meal from the microwave and spent my evenings studying. My friend, whose husband often worked evenings, called to ask if I wanted to go to the fish fry with her. I was aware of the event and for sure attended once or twice as a child, but my recollections were faint and I was always willing to partake in a dinner outing. She introduced me to a Fergus Falls tradition that I have enthusiastically enjoyed ever since. It’s one you will want to explore if it’s new to you and if you like deep fried walleye…
Last chance! If you have not yet gone through the Our Lady of Victory drive through fish fry, this week is the last week. They save next week for Easter preparations and so, this was the last Friday of the season for the Catholic church annual fund-raising fish fry. Now I don’t know what you think of our Catholic friends and neighbors, but I have a lot of respect for them. If ever you need help with the organization of a project, I suggest you consult with them.
Garrison Keillor irreverently refers to the Catholic church in Lake Wobegon as “Our Lady of Perpetual Responsibility”. I wonder if he grew up Catholic and knew how much work the parishioners go through to provide these projects and services for the community. With all due respect, they have organization down to a fine science and know how to get things done. Last year when I went to the drive through, I didn’t know what to expect. I got there early so I wouldn’t have to wait in a long line. Apparently, everyone else in Fergus Falls had the same idea, because the line was indeed long and the parking lot was full. OH, no, I thought, this will take forever. WRONG! These folks know how to move people efficiently with excellent order and no confusion. Even I managed the parking lot maze without a hitch and that’s saying something.
Upon entering the parking lot, a man explained the process and directed me to my spot. I was right in front of an orange cone, where I waited, wondering what would happen next. Soon vehicles started to move at a slow crawl. The next thing I knew, my cone was removed and I was directed into the line of cars. One person approached my car, took my order, processed my credit card, (only my husband carries cash) and instructed me to pull forward. As I followed the line to the front of the church another person approached my car with a stack of Styrofoam boxes, verified my name and order and passed the boxes through the window and I was on my way.
Our Catholic friends are up to the challenge of serving their traditional mouthwatering walleye filet dinner. The delicious drive by carry out meal includes a baked potato, coleslaw and dinner roll and a York Peppermint Patty for a mere $13. Extra filets can be purchased for $5, large portions each. It was easy, seamless and the wait was shorter than standing individually in line inside the church. Hats off to the Catholics, organization is the order of the day.
I look forward to these fish fry events because I love good food, and while I prefer real face to face dining, it is not always in our best interests. Someday today’s young people will tell their children and grandchildren about the COVID-19 pandemic, the social isolation and all we went through. We will all become the heroes of the stories. The annual Lenten fish fry at the Our Lady of Victory church will continue to be part of that story.
Last week a friend told me she had never attended the Catholic Church Fish Fry. If that describes you, you might want to wander over and give it a go. Let’s come together as a community, support our Catholic friends and enjoy a mouthwatering meal. Every year I write that you don’t have to be Catholic to eat fish and it’s true. Let’s support our friends and community. Enjoy your fish!