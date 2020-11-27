We all know where Joel Myhre stands in his weekly rants in Saturday’s paper, so it would be nice if he would get off his political bandwagon and go on like we all have. It’s his opinion and we don’t care about it anymore.

Entertain the public Joel!

About the governor’s mandate, I feel he continues to push restaurants and they have more than complied. I think he should speak to some of his essential retail stores. If you notice these are the ones with all the cars in the parking lots right now. They have been open since the beginning of the pandemic. No words from him regarding Black Friday crowds. Gov. Walz, go where the crowds are to stop this pandemic. Mary Roggenkamp Fergus Falls

