This week, Congress is considering, as part of the COVID relief package, raising the minimum wage.
And I have to say, I have been relishing the opportunity to write about this subject for some time.
Why? Because finally, I can talk about both sides of an issue again. The debate over whether to raise the minimum wage, and by how much, actually has nuanced facets, and that both Democrats and Republicans can make valid points without resorting to lies and conspiracy theories.
So here we go.
For one, I do not think the minimum wage increase should be part of the COVID relief package. I detest it when Congress “merges” two bills as political tactic. The idea is that they can accuse the other side of voting or not voting for something in a bill by sneaking it into another bill they support or don’t support. We need the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, which will give everyone another $1,400, among many other things. The minimum wage bill should be its own thing.
Second, I do support increasing the minimum wage. The minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, the same wage since July of 2009, is clearly out of touch with reality. Only about 20 state minimum wages are as low as the federal minimum wage. Minnesota’s is now $10.08, or $8.21 for small employers.
Plus, if you simply look at the starting wages of jobs around Fergus Falls, it shows the $7.25 per hour wage isn’t even close. The local fast food restaurants are paying at least $10 per hour, and most are paying more than that. As a restaurant server, I make the state minimum wage. However, I also work for tips, and thus my real earnings are much higher.
One purpose for having a federal minimum wage is to make sure that businesses don’t take advantage of an employee who may be desperate for work and willing to accept wages below market value. It also should protect against states who are unwilling to raise their minimum wage to reflect market value. Clearly, the federal minimum wage does not do that right now.
But what is the correct minimum wage? The Democrats would argue that the minimum wage should be enough so that a full-time worker making minimum wage can live on it.
I don’t think anyone would suggest that someone making $15,080 — the federal annual minimum wage for a full-time worker — could survive. As for Minnesota’s $10.08 minimum wage, the question of whether someone could live on about $1,400 per month when factoring in taxes is a tough one. The average rent in Fergus Falls is about $627 per month. That leaves $800 for food, utilities and other essentials. It’s possible, but certainly tight. A single mother with multiple children couldn’t live on it, but they also would get help in other ways, such as government health insurance and food stamps.
On the other hand, the average rent in Minneapolis is $1,552. So $10.08 is certainly not enough. Then again, the minimum wage in Minneapolis is already at the proposed $15.
While Minneapolis should have a $15 minimum wage, I don’t know if a wage that high should be implemented nationwide. My concern is for small business owners. Restaurant owners, for example, have already had it tough the past year, and many have closed. Now you want to force them to give all their employees a 30% raise? It certainly won’t help their cause of keeping their doors open.
A minimum wage hike that’s above market value also causes issues for those employees above the minimum wage. Typically, a minimum wage hike means those who have been steadily getting raises for good performance get only a tiny hike up to the new minimum, while new employees start there. It’s not exactly an incentive for hard work.
I have essentially stated what I would do if it were up to me. I agree with Mitt Romney’s proposal of a $10 minimum wage, simply to keep businesses honest, and to leave it up to states if they want a higher minimum wage. But I would also make sure to offer free training programs for full-time minimum wage workers. It would give them an opportunity to obtain a more highly skilled position, and a higher wage that goes with it.
I do believe that everyone deserves a living wage, and I agree that $15 is a living wage. But I think there are better ways to get workers to that point without putting it on the backs of small businesses.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
