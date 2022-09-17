When I found out that I would be the author of a column, I was so excited. Writing a column is something I have wanted to do since I was old enough to read a newspaper. I loved the idea of sharing observations, perspectives and experiences with the community. So, when I got the message that I would be writing this column, I wanted to spread the news. I wanted to post it on Facebook and send a text to everyone in my address book. I wanted the world to know. In the end, I was able to restrain myself. I only told my family and a few close friends. The idiom – don’t count your chickens before they hatch – came to mind. As I thought about sharing my exciting news that morning, I realized that the person I most wanted to tell was my dad. He has been gone for almost 13 years now and there are still times I miss him very much. This was one of those times.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?