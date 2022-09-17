When I found out that I would be the author of a column, I was so excited. Writing a column is something I have wanted to do since I was old enough to read a newspaper. I loved the idea of sharing observations, perspectives and experiences with the community. So, when I got the message that I would be writing this column, I wanted to spread the news. I wanted to post it on Facebook and send a text to everyone in my address book. I wanted the world to know. In the end, I was able to restrain myself. I only told my family and a few close friends. The idiom – don’t count your chickens before they hatch – came to mind. As I thought about sharing my exciting news that morning, I realized that the person I most wanted to tell was my dad. He has been gone for almost 13 years now and there are still times I miss him very much. This was one of those times.
I recall another day a few years ago when I missed him almost as much. I decided to rent a space at the Chief Wenonga Days craft fair in Battle Lake. I make, among other things, beaded Legend of the Christmas Spider ornaments and jewelry. In preparation for the day, I bought a canopy to protect myself and my treasures from the weather. I thought it would be a good idea to set up the canopy at least once before I needed it, so I could get it up quickly and efficiently the morning of the craft show.
The evening before the big event I went out to my backyard to practice. As I worked with the canopy, I became frustrated. It was not going well at all. I needed help. I needed my dad. I knew he would have found a solution. He always did when it came to those kinds of things.
The next day, I arrived in Battle Lake with my dad still on my mind. It was a struggle, but I got the canopy up. I set up my jewelry in the shade on one side of the space and my spiders on the other side where the sunlight caught the sparkle of the beads.
Later that morning, I noticed that a dragonfly had joined the display of spiders. It would land on one spider for a while and then choose another and then another. I called out to the woman in the neighboring space, “Look at this dragonfly.” She watched it for a bit and said, “You know what they would say?” Yes, I did know what they would say. They would say that a dragonfly carries the spirit of a loved one to you. Moments after she said that the dragonfly flew over to where I was sitting and landed on my hand. I was astonished. It rested on my hand for a while then flew away. That was the last I saw of it.
You may be wondering if I believe the spirit of my father came to visit me on the wings of a dragonfly that day. No, not really. But it did somehow make me feel closer to him. So much so, that as many times as I have retold this story, I still tear up.
Now all this may sound silly coming from a 59-year-old woman. But I would guess that most of us who have lost a loved one have moments when we want nothing more than to pick up the phone and talk with them. That, mom or dad, husband or wife, or anyone we were in relationship with, shared years or maybe even decades with us. They were an integral part of our lives. Perhaps they were the one who knew you best. Maybe, they were the ones who could be trusted to always keep confidence. It could be that they always made you laugh. Regardless of the trait, the desire for that relationship doesn’t die with the individual. It will likely be with us for the rest of our lives.
I now know my dad is always with me. He shares my joys and my sorrows. He celebrates with me. He commiserates with me. I might even hear his wisdom now and then. All of this happens from deep within my heart where I carry him. The dragonfly reminded me of that.
My wish for you is to have some sort of experience like I did with the dragonfly. It is a little reminder that your loved one is safely tucked away in your heart. Through good times and bad, they are always with you, just like my dad is with me.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone