This is a story from long ago and far away, with some make-believe between two slabs of truth.
Once upon a time, there was a Georgian named Jimmy Carter who joined the Navy. He learned nuclear physics and engineering, which is the art of breaking atoms for energy. This is complicated and releases toxic radiation. So while it can provide energy it can also be made into very bad bombs. He was a good man. He did not make bombs. He saved Ottawa from a nuclear plant meltdown. When his dad died, he retired to farm peanuts and raise a family. He taught Sunday school.
He fought for desegregation and more civil rights for blacks. He thought politics needed more good men who knew how to deal with very dangerous things. He was not afraid. He had faced invisible dangers symbolized by a red trio of triangles many times.
He ran for President at the right time, soon after a bad President resigned in exchange for a pardon. People were ready for a good man. Unfortunately many dangerous things happened at once. Stagflation continued. They did not want him as President a second time. When he left, he decided, “I want to keep helping people with their rights and also their housing.” And he did so.
Imagine that as President, he had developed a hobby — taking random documents from the Government on vacation. He felt highly classified documents should enjoy a little sun, pool time, massages and meeting people. How sad for papers to be always locked up for national security!
He also displayed these documents to people at his hotel to make their stays more exciting, particularly if they were foreigners. When he left office, he moved to that hotel with many boxes of classified documents. Friends.
He collected things especially related to nuclear search. Now that he had free time, he thought he could pore over these, keep up with things, maybe do some nuclear reactor tinkering in his garage.
Of course, this purported hobby of purloining nuclear or indeed any classified documents for nostalgia’s sake never happened, because Jimmy Carter is not … Donald Trump. The Presidential Records Acts forbids carting off any presidential documents, even scrawled napkins.
Carter knows how dangerous nuclear stuff is in the wrong hands. During WWII there was a slogan, “loose lips sink ships.” In 1953, the Rosenbergs were tried and put to death for trying to pass nuclear secrets to the Russians. But it could be classified stuff about the French president or unclassified stuff about milk prices. Doesn’t matter. Purloining that is still criminal.
I had a basic security clearance once for a lowly job in which I might see classified material. Nothing memorable. Government prose is not known for juiciness. Still, little details may be unexpectedly valuable and get people killed. I had to pass a background check to qualify for one. Trump never could have passed. A security clearance doesn’t mean you own or are allowed to share any information you see. Doesn’t matter how trivial or lightly classified. That’s America’s, not yours.
Higher-ups may order declassification, but the office that originally classified documents is the only one allowed to declassify these documents. All copies must be marked correctly and everyone concerned must be notified. Declassification doesn’t happen by wishing on a lamp. Proper procedure prevents chaos.
Presidents get briefed on the existence of the most secret programs, new projects and who is running them, our strategic readiness and other resources we have for solving various problems. Details extremely few people know. These briefings end when they leave office. Former presidents get simplified briefings only if the sitting President clears that. Trump was not cleared.
Taking sensitive documents of any sort to an unsecured location — whether a home, hotel, or the Goodyear Blimp — in short, never would be a decision made by a good man who wants to help humanity. To hammer this point home: Trump seriously compromised America’s security and America must scramble to learn the full extent of that breach.
We already know he sent needed ventilators to China, Russia. He let cutting-edge vanadium battery technology go to China. He tweeted classified drone images. He tried to give nuclear tech to the Saudis — and that’s only some of the OPEN stuff we know about from his presidency. People have died from his lies. What else did he do to betray America?