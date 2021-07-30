I did not think I would be writing another letter to your paper, but after I received a very kind message this morning from your city administrator, Andrew Bremseth, I am compelled to do so.
Thank you, Mr. Bremseth, for reaching out and helping me realize that one bad apple does not have to ruin the bunch ... there are plenty of good apples there to choose from and I apologize to your community for basing my opinion on that one bad apple. You obviously have a man who cares about his city and what others think about it in that position and I applaud him for reaching out.
After communicating with him, I can see that your community has wonderful things to offer and people who truly care. Although it is unlikely we will pass that way again, I will certainly let friends and family know that Fergus Falls sounds like a lovely place with caring people (but if/when traveling there just to avoid said hotel).
Sherri Henderson
Miles City, Montana
