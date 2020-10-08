I grew up on the 900 block of West Cavour Avenue. John Runningen, currently a resident of Atlanta, Georgia, grew up on the 1000 block of West Summit Avenue, the street just north of Cavour Avenue.
For us, growing up in the 1950s and 1960s is a long time ago.
“Those were the days. I want them back,” John wrote in an email to me the other day.
In response I asked, “Why don’t we have some fun and pretend we are going back in a time machine, for just one day?”
John thought this was a good idea and responded with some fun things to do in his old neighborhood.
“I will go back in time and enjoy a fall evening of kick the can with neighborhood friends,” John said,” in our front yard.”
After that would come pump-pump pull-away, hide and seek or Stallag 13 the Great Escape, pretending to crawl on bellies under imaginary barbed wire.
“There were two Great Escape teams,” John recalled. “One team guarded the goal and the other group tried to run in without getting caught.”
When one of the 10 to 15 players got caught they were put into the prison.
“They remained there until one of their team members touched the base to set them free,” he said.
Runningen recalls the thrill of victory after freeing one of his buddies from jail.
“Best of all was the sheer joy of being with friends who I loved in a safe environment and with no parental supervision.”
Three West Summit neighborhood friends, Paul Fleming, Janie Mayer and Billy Williams had golden retrievers. Today, Runningen’s daughter owns a golden retriever. As for me, over on West Cavour Avenue, I’ll begin my walk to nearby Alice’s Grocery corner store on West Lincoln Avenue. I’ll buy a nickel candy bar and spend another nickel for a pack of five baseball cards that also contains chewing gum.
Back home, I’ll turn on our black and white television set and watch “The Adventures of Superman” and “Leave It to Beaver.”
Going back to our old neighborhoods, in a time machine for one day, was really fun for John and me. Yes, you really can go home again.
Loving thoughts for Steve and Diane
The funeral home tribute wall for Steve and Diane Christianson is full of love and support after their tragic passing on Oct. 2.
Steve and Diane are remembered as wonderful friends, loving and caring neighbors, gardeners, supporters of their sons who played tennis, Otter and Spartan sports fans, Steve as a fisherman, hikers in the great outdoors and a couple who loved life.
Said Marcia Voorhees, “Steve and Diane showed a great love for people. We will miss their smiles and humble, selfless spirits.”
Added Jackie Stradtman, “This sweet, kind, fun and humble couple will be missed by so many. They would want everybody to keep living the good life.”
Accolades also came from former co-workers of Steve at the Regional Treatment Center and associates of Diane who worked at Prairie Community Services.
Many of us will miss seeing Steve and Diane walking around Lake Alice. Good memories will help sustain their sons and families in the months and years ahead.
Cheers for Carson Wentz
Jim and Bev Schaack and their three boys moved to Fergus Falls in October 1962. Jim managed White Drug in downtown Fergus Falls.
Their daughter, Cathy, who later became the mother of future NDSU Bison and Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Carson Wentz, was born in Fergus Falls on Nov. 25, 1964.
The family moved to Jamestown, North Dakota, in 1970. Jim is deceased but Bev still lives there.
Bev was contacted by her Fergus Falls friends after her grandson Carson led the Philadelphia Eagles to a recent Sunday Night Football win over San Francisco. She has always appreciated her years in Fergus Falls.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
