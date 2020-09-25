This last Thursday evening at the Fergus Falls City Council Chambers the Daily Journal and KBRF Radio hosted the first of three debates and it went well. Despite there being no audience in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions, enthusiasm amongst the candidates appeared to be high. This debate was for the Minnesota District 8 senator seat with incumbent Republican Bill Ingebrigtsen debating Democratic challenger, Michele Anderson, and for the Minnesota District 8A representative seat (formerly held by Bud Nornes). Running for the open seat are Republican Jordan Rasmusson and Democrat Brittney Johnson.
R.C. Drews was the moderator and did a fine job of asking carefully prepared questions. Responses were timed and were the rebuttals. Our timer for the evening was Daily Journal managing editor, Zach Stich.
Personally I enjoyed meeting each of the candidates before the debate kicked off and found each of them to be high quality individuals. As a community we are lucky to have such good candidates running for public office as the job can at times be overwhelming and thankless. Clearly, each of them are running for office because they have a vested interest in the betterment of the area in which we live and work. And clearly they have different opinions regarding how state government can help the good people of the lakes area.
If you were not able to listen to the debate on KBRF Radio don’t worry. You can view the entire debate that is now posted on fergusfallsjournal.com. Unfortunately due to a communication error, PEG Access TV was not present to broadcast the debate live. However, they will be present to broadcast the next two debates set for Thursday, Oct. 1 and 8.
You won’t want to miss the Oct. 1 debate as it will feature the Fergus Falls mayor candidates and the Ward 2 and Ward 3 City Council candidates.
The Oct. 8 debate will feature Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners Districts 1, 3 and 5. More to come on this next week.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.