Everything is the same, and everything is different.
Life continues here in Norway much the same as it was before Russian troops entered Ukraine on Feb. 24. Most Norwegians go about their daily business. I go about my daily business. I get my kids to school, go to work, make dinner and share my day with my loved ones.
Many people in Norway will attempt to make light of the situation, despite the fact that this is the largest conventional military operation on European soil since World War II. They will jokingly mock the Norwegian military, or wonder what it might be like to learn Russian. I make jokes about being a valuable military hostage for Russia since I am a United States citizen. However, the fact remains that with heightened tensions, people here are somberly aware of their vulnerable position. Norway has only a small standing army with which to counter any Russian incursions, and Norway has resources that Russia covets.
Last Friday, I looked up to the sky to see a jet airplane at altitude, creating a persistent contrail. It was flying from south to north. Minutes later it was followed by another, and then another. I was curious, so I looked up at what altitude persistent contrails form. I found that this type of contrail typically forms at about 27,000 feet due to atmospheric conditions. It is unusual to see jet planes flying at altitude over Bergen. Usually, they will be coming in for a landing, or taking off. To see aircraft flying so high overhead brought with it a sinking feeling. I can’t be certain, as I can find no corroborating reports, but if I’m any judge of direction, these aircraft may have been heading for Sortland Naval Base in northern Norway. It is not unprecedented that in times of political tension, Norway will shore up their northern defenses.
The northern corridor is vitally important in any Russia-NATO conflict, especially since Russia has recently returned to the offensive-defensive Bastion concept. A concept that is not well known, but a danger that most Norwegians are aware exists. This narrow naval corridor gives Russia a backdoor into Norwegian territory and the Barents Sea, fishing grounds and oil fields; and should Russia ever decide to deploy a small occupying force, Norwegian people know there is very little they can do to repel this kind of occupation on their own. They will need help. Their saving grace, at the moment, is their NATO membership, and the fact that Putin seems to be laser focused on winning Ukraine back for the motherland.
A few days ago Putin arrested more than 4,500 anti-war demonstrators. This is more than double my hometown population. It is a difficult number to fathom, and shows the barbarism of his regime. Where is he going to put them? What is he going to do with them? I don’t think it is out of line to say that Putin is well on his way to becoming a new Hitler. Such is the sentiment for many in Norway. He has even threatened the use of his nuclear arsenal if he doesn’t get his way. Last week saw a military craft carrying 44 Norwegian troops land in Lithuania to back up the NATO forces. These NATO forces have been present in Lithuania since 2017, and the Russian occupation of the Crimea Peninsula. NATO’s plan is to increase troop presence in the region to as much as 6,000 in the next few weeks. A few days ago Russia broke their own ceasefire by shelling cities while evacuation was underway. Of course, Putin claims that Ukraine broke the ceasefire.
Norwegian young people, in particular, are very concerned with the plight of the Ukrainian refugee. A local theatre school in Bergen put together a busload of food and household products to deliver to refugees near the Ukrainian border. More than two million people have fled Ukraine at the time of this writing, but many many more stay and fight. Norwegians are proud of the Ukrainians who have turned to face the Russian forces instead of turned to run, but are sympathetic for those who have decided to flee the combat zones. Norway remembers their own occupation. Even now, there are those alive who remember their loved ones being taken away. My wife’s great uncle survived a concentration camp, only to find others of his family did not. Discarded bunkers and concrete foundations litter the Norwegian shores, mountains and cities. Reminders that war came not that long ago to this land — and that it could come again.
I have a somewhat singular viewpoint, being a stranger in a strange land. Not too long ago, I viewed Europe as this faraway place that did not have any bearing on my life. As this conflict unfolds only a two hour commercial flight away, I become soberly aware that this is not some distant conflict, but one which could eventually escalate to include me and my family. We view such a thing as a remote possibility, but is it really? As European nations vote to deprive Russia of vital resources, and back out of trade agreements; as the Russian Ruble continues to lose value on the international market, will a desperate Putin seek to simply take what he needs from neighboring countries? Will he see Norway was a ripe plum, ready for the picking? Will NATO, already somewhat cumbersome and a bit overburdened with internal politics, come to Norway’s aid swiftly and decisively?
Everything is the same, and everything is different. Whatever happens after this point in time will be known as “after the invasion.” Everything that happens now will be as of a direct or indirect result of Putin’s actions. I am, and all Norwegians are, simply along for the ride. We have no control over what happens next, and that is very frightening for many. In the meantime, we will take our kids to school, go to work, share our days with our loved ones and hope this conflict can be resolved before it escalates into something horrible that no one wants.