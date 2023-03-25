Do you hear the people sing? Singing a song of angry men? It is the music of a people who will not be slaves again … One of my favorite songs, I was privileged to watch it performed live on Broadway in New York City. Then I heard it at the Center for the Arts when the center hosted the live musical “Les Misérables.” You will be able to hear this one song and a variety of other Broadway hits next week.
Get out your calendars and mark them for next Friday night when the Heart O Lakes Harmony men’s a capella chorus will be performing their annual concert in Fergus Falls. The show, which is being held at AC4TA, starts at 7:30 p.m., but the doors will open at seven. You don’t want to miss this performance of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Broadway.” This entertaining show will include acting performances by the Northern Thespian Society from Detroit Lakes along with barbershop styled show music by the chorus. They will be singing a variety of much loved songs from Broadway including “Music of the Night,” “Do You Hear the People Sing,” “Edelweiss” and "Rock and Roll is Here to Stay.” I can hardly wait. If you are busy on Friday evening, why not plan a trip to Detroit Lakes on Saturday to see them perform at the Holms Theater.
I remember as a kid going to the Winter Wonderland Talent Show and watching a men’s quartet wearing red striped vests and bow ties, singing songs in lovely harmony. I thought it was boring, but I was a preteen and the only music groups I liked were the Monkeys and the Beatles. I have come a long way since then. When I married Eric, I learned a lot about barbershop music and have truly come to love it. These men aren’t professional musicians. They are farmers, architects, cops, teachers, students, businessmen and even preachers, and a host of men of other careers, who love to sing and enjoy the camaraderie of music. Their director, Brent Berger, is a skilled musician who leads the group with humor and energy as he teaches them how to sing well. Some of the singers are new to the group, others have been singing with the Barbershop Harmony Society for more than 50 years! The multigenerational group includes men from their teens to their 80’s.
Over the years I have traveled with the group as they sang in churches in the summer, as well as listened while they rehearsed for Christmas concerts and learned music for their annual Barbershop Show. The men’s chorus has also been a popular attraction at the Community Center in Battle Lake. I’ve learned many songs and developed friendships with great guys and their wives. It truly is a warm and accepting group of men who love to sing. Just so you know, while they perform publicly, you don’t have to be a polished musician to join the group, there are no auditions. The Heart O’ Lakes Harmony Society meets every Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids. So, men, not only do you have the opportunity to have fun and sing, sing, sing … but you can learn to sing well and at the same time make new friends who share your love of singing!
Have you ever wondered where barbershop music came from? After some research, I learned that in the late 1800’s African American men enjoyed socializing in barbershops and would harmonize while waiting their turn in the barber chair. The four part harmony is sung a cappella with three parts (tenor, baritone, and bass) harmonizing to a lead part. Barbershop style music surged in the early 1900’s. Artists took trendy songs and adapted them to barbershop style. Popular songs included “Sweet Adeline” and “Shine On, Harvest Moon.” My personal traditional favorites are “Heart of My Heart,” and “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” which they typically sing for Valentine’s Day. Over time the music style has ebbed and waned. In 1938 a group of men revitalized barbershop harmony by establishing the Barbershop Harmony Society , then known as the Society for The Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America. Wow, what a handle that name is. No wonder it was shortened to BHS.
Today, four part harmony remains and there are fabulous quartets, but barbershop music is a lot more than that. Most people are unaware that barbershop is one of the very few originally American music genres. What started in America is now a worldwide and extremely popular art form. International competitions include musicians from across the globe! We are blessed to have an accomplished barbershop chorus in our hometown!
So now that you know all about barbershop music, where it came from and what it is, you won’t want to miss this fun night of music and laughter. Remember, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Broadway,” Mar. 31, 7:30 p.m., at AC4TA. Come early to get a good seat! I will see you there.