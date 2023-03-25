Do you hear the people sing? Singing a song of angry men? It is the music of a people who will not be slaves again … One of my favorite songs, I was privileged to watch it performed live on Broadway in New York City. Then I heard it at the Center for the Arts when the center hosted the live musical “Les Misérables.” You will be able to hear this one song and a variety of other Broadway hits next week.





Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?