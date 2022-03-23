I know every person has “one of those days” where it’s hard to keep your mind out of dreamland. Especially when it’s gloomy and gross outside. Our mind likes to go to different places and climates that are more comfortable for us. Today is one of those days for me. With the snow melting I can’t help but think of the warm summer sun and the smell of BBQ cooking in the air. The sound of the kids playing in the lake, family and friends laughing and joking around and all the animals joining in the chaos in their own way.
Most people daydream of elaborate vacations around the world; but I would rather have a week at the local swimming hole with family, friends and pets. One of the problems I have come across with this, is that I have run out of ideas on what I can cook that is simple but filling for those days out. Hotdogs, hamburgers, cold sandwiches — they have all ran their course and have been burnt out. Another issue I have run into is that I have a picky eater due to medical issues. Textures, tastes, smells and food allergies make it difficult to expand out and try new things. Growing boys are hard enough to keep fed and full. Not to mention the prices of groceries continue to rise — it seems weekly!
Even though I daydream of the “vacation days,” I somehow still end up thinking of how to come up with new foods for our family and friends to enjoy — but I still can’t come up with anything new. I guess we will just stick to the traditional foods of lake days. Besides, that’s what I grew up on at the lake. Why not see if the trend will carry on for my kids to their kids. Summer days can’t come fast enough. Daydreaming just doesn’t cut it some days.
