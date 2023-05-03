April is (finally) over after it's 1,526 day reign as king and conqueror ... Yeah yeah, I know, I'm exaggerating; but didn't it feel like the longest month in recent history?
For whatever reason that I truly cannot disclose (because I don't exactly know what it is), I like to take inventory of my annual goals every four months or so. Don't ask me why it isn't quarterly, because, like I said, I don't exactly know!
I kept the majority of my goals pretty quiet this year. I think the only one I put out into the world was a reading goal. Late in Dec. 2022, there was a 12-book challenge floating around social media, in which friends suggested some of their favorite books, and you select 12 to read throughout the course of the year. So far, I'm right on track with that goal! I have completed four of the suggested titles and have stated the fifth — "Verity" by Colleen Hoover, "Firekeeper's Daughter" by Angeline Boulley, "The Time Traveler's Wife" by Audrey Niffeneggar, "The Maid by Nita Prose" and I have started "Small Favors" by Erin A. Craig. All of these titles were suggested to me, and I will continue pressing on with this annual challenge!
Including the above-listed titles, I have completed 17 books so far this year, and I have started another four at this point.
Let me take a moment and point out that until recently, I have been a monogamous book-reader, meaning I can only focus on one book at a time. I'm not sure what switch flipped in my head, but as of late, I usually have a minimum of two books in "reading" status. Sometimes I do end up setting everything else aside to focus on one title if it gets especially good, though!
I didn't publicly come out and say I want to complete at least four books each month until right this moment, but that has been my goal for the year and so far, I'm accomplishing that; but here comes summer ...
The warm months are the hardest for me to stay motivated to read. I don't understand it, because I love books; but for some reason there's this disconnect about being outside with my nose in a book. I'm going to have to actively put in the effort to be successful and round out the year with at least 48 titles under my belt, but considering that some things on my TBR (to be read) list are shorter in nature, I am going to stay positive. In fact, if I can bump one month up to five titles instead of four, and stay on track, I'll finish out 2023 with 50 books read.
There a slew of other goals that I've kept mostly to myself, some of which I am succeeding at, and some of which I am certainly not! I'm OK with the ones that I'm not, though!
I firmly believe that every single person could benefit from therapy at some point or at multiple points or ongoing throughout their lives. I go to therapy, and I encourage anyone out there to make an appointment if you feel like you want to or need to. They are there to help, and therapy is not like TV or the movies. There is no shame in talking things out and drilling down the core of whatever is on your mind. You might even learn some handy skills along the way!
I went off on a pro-therapy tangent, my apologies; but it is pertinent.
The reason I'm OK with not succeeding at some of the goals I set for myself this year is because, through therapy, I came to understand that I expect too much from myself and I don't know how to relax. In order to take steps toward remedying those issues, I had to let go of the pressure I was putting on myself in certain areas of my life — so I did!
Recent events in our community and amongst friends that are deep, difficult things have solidified my decision to let some expectations go, especially ones placed on myself, so I can fully appreciate and enjoy life where I'm at right now, in the present.
While I'm over here dismissing goals that I now find unnecessary, I encourage you to take a deep, hard look at yourself and let go of the things that really don't matter as much as you once thought they did. I encourage you to assess your own stress levels, ability to cope with difficulties in life and things that weigh heavy on your mind and, if you feel so led, call a therapist — that's what they are there for.
Heather Kantrud is the general manager of Daily Journal Media in Fergus Falls.