Over this past weekend, I got the chance to visit my grandma and wish her a happy birthday as well as a happy New Year.
We hadn’t seen each other for a while, so it was nice to catch up. I love hearing her stories, and at the age of 95, she sure has a lot of them.
Born in 1926, her life was filled with adventures. But, there was one story that stuck out to me, in particular, this weekend during my visit.
It’s the story of when she decided to leave home.
She was born and raised in the small northern town of Warroad. The town lies on the banks of Lake of the Woods, and the population today is just under 2,000 people.
At the young age of 17, with the help of her parents, my grandma bought a one-way bus ticket to Minneapolis. She told me about how she packed her bags and “never looked back.”
And it’s true, she worked and lived in Minneapolis, met my grandpa and settled in Richfield, where she still lives today.
I love this story because it strikes me as so brave. So exciting. So risky.
She explained how it was intimidating, a bit scary even. But, it turned out to be a wonderful choice that steered her on a path that led to love and family.
We sat and talked about this experience in her cheery living room on New Year’s Day. After our visit, I decided that one of my New Year’s resolutions this year would be to be like my grandma … to take a risk.
How frightening yet exhilarating it must have been to leave the small town of Warroad and travel six hours down to Minneapolis, where she barely knew a soul, and make a new life in the city at the age of 17.
We are all presented with “scary” opportunities. Some may even call them risks. But, sometimes it’s worth it to take them. Sometimes it’s worth it to let go of fear and jump into the unknown.
So, take a leap this year! Like my grandma, it might be scary, but you never know who or what the adventure might lead you to.
So grab a one-way ticket this year, and never look back.
