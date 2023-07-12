Like so many others, I've noticed a lot of divisiveness in recent years. It weighs heavy on my heart some days. The words "toxicity," "boundaries,” "social anxiety" and other cliche terms fill my facebook feed as friends and family recount encounters with negative or angry people. I often say "I can't 'people' today." I'm content most days to interact within my "bubble" only, but what I really want is change. I want to restore my faith in humanity. I'm a pretty vocal person, but I don't want what I write to create more echo chambers of negativity we've grown accustomed to being exposed to. I ask myself every time I write: "Is this helpful, or harmful?"
Media (including social media) plays such a huge role in creating hate and division by promoting stereotypes, sensationalizing news stories and presenting a narrow or biased view of various groups of people. When we are exposed to negative or one-dimensional portrayals of others, it can be easy to develop misconceptions about them. Algorithms certainly play a role, but we also tend to filter the information we consume by limiting our exposure to things that only confirm our existing beliefs. We become closed to diverse viewpoints preventing ourselves from truly understanding others. To the extreme that we've stopped seeing them as people at all. This "us vs. them" mentality pits us against each other, but in reality, we are so much more alike than we are different. To quote Yoda: "Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering ... " (you get where I'm going here). Fear is the driving force behind our lack of understanding and empathy for one another.
COVID, politics, shootings and war are all recent examples of things that have heightened our level of anxiety and fear. When we are afraid, we are more likely to cling to what we know and avoid anything that challenges our beliefs or assumptions. It makes it difficult to empathize with others or see things from their point of view. There are many other factors that contribute to societal division, but a lack of empathy and understanding for those who are different from us is hugely to blame. Prejudices and biases that are passed down through generations can also contribute but ultimately, we're responsible for how we choose to see others. The spread of misinformation and the manipulation of facts by those in power can also sway our beliefs and further ignite our fear. The truth is: we are ALL human and we're in this together. We see this in times of great despair, like 9/11 and other events that shake our nation. It's times like these when race, gender, sexuality and socioeconomic statuses don't matter and we see each other as equal. We have a deep seeded need to help others facing profound trauma, but when time passes ... that fades.
Every single human has the same basic needs and desires. The need for love, safety and belonging. We all have unique talents, abilities and interests, but we all share a desire to be appreciated and respected for who we are. We all have the capacity for growth and change, and we all have the ability to learn from our experiences (and mistakes) and adapt to new situations. My hope is that we can open our minds and hearts and broaden our understanding of others … and grow. My son once told me "I can't wait until I'm all grown up" and my response was: "We never finish growing. We are all in a stage of growing until we die." Unfortunately for my son, that was at age 20. He didn't get to experience as much as he should have, but what he did know is that we're all in this life together and we have an opportunity to learn from each other. One thing is certain: We will all leave this world someday. Until then, will your words and actions hurt or help others?
I hope I live to see a day when we overcome the fear of what's not familiar so we can truly focus on what makes each human unique. Maybe then we'll benefit from connecting ... and not separate ourselves from each other. We all want kindness, empathy and understanding, and we ALL have the ability to contribute to a more compassionate world.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone