Dear President Bush,
I suppose that you, more than most, are well aware of the crises facing our nation. I also suppose that you, like 41, are no fan of 45. Having said all that, if you love this country like I think you might, in all its diversity, I hope you will endorse Joe Biden for President.
Lee Hamness
Underwood
