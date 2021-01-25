Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach,
According to the Fergus Falls Daily Journal, you were not present in Congress when the protesters, who opposed the count and certification of the electoral vote, stormed and desecrated our nation’s Capitol. However, later that evening when Congress did reconvene, one of your first and most important votes on the chamber’s floor was to support the Arizona challenge. This simply amazed me! Especially after the trauma that your fellow congressmen had experienced.
As an election judge for over 50 years, it puzzles me how you could not represent all the good people of this district who went to the polls and elected you in a fair election? I know firsthand of all the checks and balances that go into an election judge’s job. For you to literally challenge any voters, election judges, county officials and the secreatry of state offices — to challenge their votes and integrity — from any state of our Union — is shameful in my eyes. If we allow politicians to undermine the people’s choice, what kind of a nation do we become? That in essence was what happened (Jan. 6) — the integrity of the voters was challenged to undermine the elections which had been counted, recounted and certified by every state in our Union. However, you chose to walk a path to support a president who has put himself first and above the law.
This was your first official vote — you sided with this kind of opposition? I am embarrassed for our country as our international friends saw the ugly side of democracy. This assault on our democracy does not represent who we are as a nation and especially not the entirety of your district.
Somehow, I fear this will mar you and any effectiveness that you may bring to being a United States Congresswoman for our entire district. Wake up and do what is right in the eyes of the world. Help to fix this debacle that Trump has created.
Wednesday, Jan. 6, our democracy was tested to the point of breaking. I thank God that didn’t happen and that the huge majority of level-headed legislators rose to higher ground for the good of our country.
Cora Sue Nycklemoe
Fergus Falls
