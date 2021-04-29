Jordan,
As the representative from our district, I would like to make sure that you will be watching for the bill that has recently passed the Senate of the Stat of Minnesota as it pertains to “vouching” to enable an unregistered person the right to vote. (This is when a registered voter in the precinct and ward vouches for a person that they know lives in their precinct and ward.)
I was an election judge for many years and although not many folks used this, it remained an open way for a person who lacked a utility bill - because of a move to perhaps a nursing home or just moving into this precinct and ward - people who are eligible to vote but lack an ID showing their current residence. We have always encouraged our citizens to vote - that is where they are heard!
To me, this bill is voter suppression and makes voting less accessible, less fair and less likely. In essence voter suppression.
Please watch for this bill when it comes before you. I encourage you to do what is right for your constituents and not take away the rights of vulnerable citizens. Be a voice of reason.
Thank you for your consideration.
Tudy Nycklemoe
Fergus Falls
