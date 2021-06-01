The Fergus Falls City Council will be acting on the Downtown and Riverfront balcony and Riverbank enhancement and stabilization project - Phase 1 at the June 2 council meeting.
Earlier this year the city indicated they contracted with Bolton & Menk to complete the project plans. At that point, Bolton & Menk felt it was a $2.5 million dollar project and their fee was not disclosed. Today, this project is estimated to cost the taxpayer of Fergus falls “directly” – city level and “indirectly” – state level: in excess of $10 million (before donations) and the Bolton & Menk’s fee was disclosed at $640,000. Note: And this does not include the annual operating costs to the taxpayer which I estimate close to $100,000 per year.
Now the rest of the story: City real estate taxes will and must go up, again. Depending on your property real estate taxes are estimated to go up to $14 to $250 per year. Again estimated.
If you recall, the city of Fergus Falls now spends roughly $265 more per person in comparison to other like size communities or $3.5 million annually. And don’t forget the budgeted capital spending the city is planning over the next four years: $60 million, yes, $60 million; some necessary some not.
As a taxpayer in Fergus Falls it is important that you review this information and share it with your friends and family and most importantly: You must contact the mayor and your council members to express your opinion and remind them they represent the people.
At a national level in a recent Rasmussen Poll indicated: nearly two-thirds oppose higher taxes.
Mark Leighton
Fergus Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.