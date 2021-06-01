The Fergus Falls City Council will be acting on the Downtown and Riverfront balcony and Riverbank enhancement and stabilization project - Phase 1 at the June 2 council meeting.

Earlier this year the city indicated they contracted with Bolton & Menk to complete the project plans. At that point, Bolton & Menk felt it was a $2.5 million dollar project and their fee was not disclosed. Today, this project is estimated to cost the taxpayer of Fergus falls “directly” – city level and “indirectly” – state level: in excess of $10 million (before donations) and the Bolton & Menk’s fee was disclosed at $640,000. Note: And this does not include the annual operating costs to the taxpayer which I estimate close to $100,000 per year.

Now the rest of the story: City real estate taxes will and must go up, again. Depending on your property real estate taxes are estimated to go up to $14 to $250 per year. Again estimated.

If you recall, the city of Fergus Falls now spends roughly $265 more per person in comparison to other like size communities or $3.5 million annually. And don’t forget the budgeted capital spending the city is planning over the next four years: $60 million, yes, $60 million; some necessary some not.

As a taxpayer in Fergus Falls it is important that you review this information and share it with your friends and family and most importantly: You must contact the mayor and your council members to express your opinion and remind them they represent the people.

At a national level in a recent Rasmussen Poll indicated: nearly two-thirds oppose higher taxes.

 

Mark Leighton

Fergus Falls

