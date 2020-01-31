This past year, the Refugee Resettlement Program became an opt-in program, in that both the state and local jurisdiction must say they are willing to take refugees. The federal government no longer has the right to resettle them wherever they wish. According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, refugees are people who have been forced to flee their home countries because of violence or persecution. More than 100,000 individuals have come to Minnesota through the United States Refugee Admissions Program since 1980. Because Gov. Tim Walz was in favor of accepting more refugees, that meant each county in Minnesota would need to decide for themselves if they were also willing.
As the deadline to opt in was Jan. 31, 2020, I was watching for the refugee resettlement item to be on the commissioners’ meeting agenda, in order to beat that deadline. Sure enough, it was on the agenda for Dec. 17, 2019, and we discussed it at our regular monthly meeting the night before. Most of our members, including a former legal refugee, thought we should take care of the people we already have before we open up to more refugees. The cost was of primary concern.
Personally, I wanted to know if the refugees would be here legally, how much it would cost for us to take them in, if it was in the budget, and how many Otter Tail County had received in the past. I planned to ask these questions when it came up on the agenda. The room was fairly crowded with people in favor of the program, plus some of us who might be against it, so I believed others would also have comments, questions, or concerns.
Then it came up on the agenda, and we were told Otter Tail County had always been a welcoming county, and there was no need to change that. County Administrator John Dinsmore presented some statistics and background. Commissioner Murphy asked if they would be here legally, and the answer was that they would be legal. When they were done talking, and just as some of the crowd put their hands up to ask questions, or to comment, Commissioner Johnson made the motion, Rogness seconded, one of them called the question, they approved unanimously, and it was over and done.
Since I had always previously been called on when my hand was up, I went up after the meeting and asked chair Doug Huebsch why they didn’t allow anyone to make any comments during that agenda item. He said he was thinking if he opened it up, it would go on and on, as there were so many people in the room. The county attorney said they did not have to take public comments as long as it was not a public hearing, which would have previously been publicized as such. So I smiled, thanked them, and later looked it up for myself.
The state statute doesn’t really spell out exactly what “open” means. Therefore the Minnesota Supreme Court spells it out very succinctly. In INFORMATION BRIEF Research Department Minnesota House of Representatives, Minnesota Open Meeting Law:
“The Minnesota Supreme Court has articulated three purposes of the open meeting law”:
• To prohibit actions being taken at a secret meeting where it is impossible for the interested public to become fully informed about a public board’s decisions or to detect improper influences.
• To assure the public’s right to be informed.
• To afford the public an opportunity to present its views to the public body.
1. ‘These purposes are deeply rooted in the fundamental proposition that a well-informed populace is essential to the vitality of our democratic form of government.”
2. Courts interpret the law liberally and in favor of openness.”
My point that “We the People” should be able to question and comment is shown in bullet point No. 3, and subsequently in No. 1 and 2 as well.
There are listed exceptions to the law. A meeting may be closed for attorney-client privilege, for labor negotiations, employee evaluations, and for discussion of security issues and property transactions. Since the refugee resettlement agenda item did not fall under the exceptions to the law, where a meeting can be closed, then public comment most certainly should have been allowed, according to the Minnesota Supreme Court.
For those who are discouraged that the commissioners opted into the Refugee Resettlement Program, without allowing the public to speak, or are not satisfied with them for another reason, just remember: Elected officials can be removed at the end of their terms, and replaced with someone the voters believe will do a better job. Three of the commissioner spots will be up for election this fall. By this time next year, the makeup of the board of commissioners could be entirely different. I’ll be voting for a conservative candidate. Hopefully someone interested in lowering our tax burden instead of raising it. Someone more in touch with “We the People.”
Marcia Huddleston is deputy chair of the Republic Party of Otter Tail County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.