Last week, we received two letters to the editor that we published online regarding the carbon pipeline project. The first was from a citizen, the second, a response from the company. Both are provided below.
This editorial is written by Allen and Sue Briese after reading a Daily Journal article published Aug. 27.
"Our opinion is Carbon Solutions proposed pipeline to capture and sequester CO2 for transportation to western North Dakota from ethanol plants is not a good or safe proposal.
"The hidden agenda is not so much clean air or environment, but benefitting “for profit” investors, piggybacking on funding assistance from taxpayer money to pressure and acquire landowner easements for lowball money which destroy land easements run over and creating a new silent enemy for area residents in the threat of line leakage/blowing. Our family and like-minded landowners have researched and attended meetings relating to this project.
"This proposed pipeline is concerning and poses risks to environment and area residents in the event of sequestered carbon leakage. The easement the company proposes to acquire contains concerning language relating to rights of perpetuity, to transport ANY product, to adjust pipeline-size and location and assign easement ownership to ANY entity. There would be no future control if hazardous products besides CO2 are transported along this line in the future, posing risks to residents and environment, or who easement rights are assigned to.
"In February of 2020, it was reported a CO2 pipeline exploded in Sartaria, Mississippi into a “noxious green fog that left residents confused, convulsing, foaming at the mouth and even unconscious”. We understand leaks from a CO2 pipeline are basically undetected until symptoms hit, risking death to humans, animals and plant growth, which leakage can be transported for miles.
"Residents in the multi-state region are concerned regarding the process of sequestering carbon into an underground pipeline, pressurization on the pipes, on the land and waterways it would cross. The proposed easement is company-biased with landowner getting paid once and bearing the risk of the pipeline over the land, which is uninsurable under most insurance policies. There is a threat of undetected leaks in the air and into waterways rapidly flowing downstream to communities. Carbon sequestering has not proven reliable or safe and could prove deadly to residents, unseen and quickly. These for-profit project supporters claim carbon sequestering benefits climate; we read the percentage of carbon capture anticipated in this project is minute compared to carbon emissions globally, particularly when China is dispersing high levels of CO2 into the air. The periodical “Ag Week” is a source providing information on this matter.
"We question claims for local job creation since company agents and crews we have seen are not local. We found factual data and percentages generated favorable to the project seemingly come from company representatives.
"Carbon Solutions and subsidiaries are NOT a public utility company; but stand to make profits from seeking out, pressuring acquiescence to encumber land owned by others for private gain. Easements devalue land and forever restrict usage and, for some, not worth the encumbrance. It’s each landowner’s right to decline.
"Briese’s see this proposed pipeline as company investor-biased, intrusive and not proven safe for the community or environment."
Summit Carbon Solutions' Scott O’Konek, Minnesota project manager responds to the Briese letter to the editor:
"Major infrastructure projects like the one Summit Carbon Solutions proposed will naturally invite questions. However, a recent guest opinion in the Daily Journal included a number of inaccuracies that are important to clear up.
"First, it is important to highlight why this project was initiated. Summit is partnering with 32 ethanol plants across the Midwest, including Green Plains in Fergus Falls and five others here in Minnesota. As a result of this project, these ethanol producers will be able to sell their product at a premium in the growing number of markets that pay more for low carbon fuels. These markets are expanding. For example, California, the largest ethanol consuming state, and Canada, the largest U.S. ethanol export partner, have both adopted these policies. Accessing these markets will allow the ethanol industry to remain strong in the years to come, which is critical since it purchases half of all the corn grown in the United States and helps maintain strong land values and commodity prices.
"Despite the tone of the recent guest opinion, Summit Carbon Solutions has been very successful in working with landowners. Currently, the company has partnered with 1,650 landowners to sign 2,600 easement agreements and more are being signed every day.
"It's hard to know where to start in addressing the other inaccuracies.
"The pipeline system in Mississippi the author cited is very different from the one Summit is proposing. Our project will compress, transport, and store carbon dioxide, which is nonexplosive, nonflammable, and cannot ignite or burn. Beyond carbon dioxide, there are no other products that will be transported in our system. The pipeline in Mississippi carried Hydrogen Sulfide, which is highly toxic and flammable.
"The author incorrectly indicates that we can on our own without any oversight choose to move materials other than CO2 through our system. We have no intention of doing so, and even if we did it would require us to restart the regulatory process to receive approval from federal and state officials who oversee pipeline projects.
"Summit will indemnify and hold landowners harmless for any loss, damage, claim or action resulting from the project, with the sole exception of cases where there is gross negligence or willful misconduct. There are approximately 71,000 miles of pipeline already operating in Minnesota today. Landowners who own property where these pipelines operate have always been able to get insurance and that will continue to be the case in the future, including while our project is being constructed and once it is operational. Any claims to the contrary are not accurate.
"The question in front of us is whether we want the ethanol industry to continue to operate in the decades to come and continue to purchase half of all the corn grown in the U.S. Our project was initiated to achieve these critical goals. For those who would like to speak directly with a member of the Summit team, please feel free to contact me at sokonek@summitcarbon.com."
