As usual, the Fergus Falls YMCA offers many options for their members including locational. There are options for participating in exercise classes in the Y building and virtually at home or any place in the world with an internet connection.
Exercise at home
“The smartest thing I have done for myself is to sign up for the SAIL class. This is a five-star class. If you have the opportunity to take this class, don’t pass it up,” says Jan Broberg. She added she notices, especially when she is gardening, an increased energy level and more stamina.
SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) is research and evidence based and designed for those 65 and older. The goals of the class are to increase strength and balance. The primary focus is to prevent falls as falls are the number one reason folks lose their independence as they age.
The class has been offered by the Fergus Falls Y on Zoom since January. The exercises are a combination of stretching, aerobic and balance exercises, and strength training. Yvonne Hanley, a certified instructor, is teaching the class as a volunteer. There is no fee charged, whether a member or not.
Another participant said the class has provided her access to a regular exercise regime, even though she has had several major medical problems she could always participate in parts of the class that fit her physical condition. Others like the class because it is on Zoom and easier to fit into the day. Participants comment on their increased flexibility, improved balance and other benefits.
More COVID restrictions lifted
Eric Price, executive director, is happy to announce more COVID restrictions are being lifted. Here are the major changes.
Persons over 12 years of age that have been vaccinated will not be required to wear masks. Visitors will not be asked if they have been vaccinated; everyone is asked to keep in mind the core values of the Y – caring, honesty, respect and social responsibility.
Social distancing will not be required so sports like basketball and doubles racquetball will resume. The saunas will be open again. Running on the track will be allowed and the track direction will again alternate with the days of the week.
The safety precautions that remain in effect are equipment will remain spaced around the track and cleaning protocols will remain the same. Members still will have to check out, as well as check in, as tracing parameters are still in effect.
Y’s Folks Club
The board was hoping that Y’s Folks Club members would show up at the first in-person meeting, after more than a year, and they did! The May meeting was held at Life Church (to allow for adequate spacing) and members brought bag lunches. They were greeted by live music with Loraine Melby of Underwood at the keyboard playing old favorites. Members hadn’t seen each other for a long time and it made for lots of joyful greetings and conversation.
The program was presented by Josh Mohagen of TC Chocolate. He started out sharing memories of his time at the Y as a child — with 50 to 80 kids in the small gym after school.
Josh and his wife, Kristin, on their honeymoon to the Napa Valley, California, wine country, decided they wanted to embark on a career of making chocolate from scratch. His explanation of how he and Kristin make chocolate, beginning with bags of cocoa beans is fascinating. They have added a new line of chocolate bars, Rich CBD.
TC Chocolate won a silver award in the world chocolate competition this year. Their freshly made chocolate bars are sold at several stores in Fergus and the area.
The summer meetings of the Y’s Folks will be held at the Y, in the small gym. They will still be a bring-your-own-lunch-and beverage affair. The date of the June meeting is Monday, the 21.
The June 8 board meeting at the Y is at 8:30 a.m.
Kudos
Thanks to the ingenuity of Steve Nelson, property manager for the Y, a way has been found to keep the pool safely operating until the parts needed for a permanent fix arrive. It had been thought it would be closed for several weeks.
Mary Worner is a past president of Y’s Folks.
