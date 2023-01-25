Guatemala Outreach Continued:
I’d heard the name but had never met her face to face. This woman of courage, this woman of strength, this woman of integrity and this woman of faith was the director of Hogar de Vida for many a year. I am home from traveling with a team from northern Minnesota (Two retired nurses, one massage therapist, one carpenter, one child care specialist and two retired reading specialists). I still have never met Oralia although I feel as though I have. By the time you finish reading this, I pray you will know her, too.
The word for prayer in Spanish is “orar.” The word for tears in Spanish is “llorar.” So closely linked are tears to prayers that one cannot miss it in her given name, Oralia. Rumor has it, she not only wept for the lives she’d been entrusted with, but prayed day and night for each. Oh for the miracles woven and sustained by prayer, supplication, and fasting while working in discipleship — and each word exemplified the mission of Oralia. We, as a team, were honored to hear the stories veiled in tears surrounding her legacy of faith.
She’d come to serve is what Oralia did. She began serving as a caregiver for the children in the mountains of Guatemala … in Hogar de Vida y Nutricion (Home of Life and Nutrition). Soon, the wisdom, strength and courage she exhibited was noticed by the overseer, Dena Stromstad. She and her husband, Tim, began the outreach many years back and turning it over to the hands of the people in the mountains was the goal.
Rising was Oralia’s heart cry as unto the Lord. Rumor had it that not only did she fast and pray for the children, but the children joined in each Friday until noon. The Lord heard the cry of her heart and the hearts of the children united as one. How do I know? Listen up — but just so you know — there is a surprise ending.
One day, Oralia decided to make a trip even further up the mountain to connect with the children in a newly built school. They received her well and allowed her to wash hair, comb it and braid i it … all doing so out of love for God and those made in His image and likeness.
It was on one of these trips up the mountain when Oralia happened across a young family with twins. The twins were not doing well as mere observation revealed malnutrition within their little bodies. Oralia brought food. She brought nutrients that would not only build health but build trust. Building trust was key because soon the family was also involved in church life and the little ones once starving began hungering and thirsting for things of the Lord. Sustenance was given now in the spiritual realm as well and all grew in faith.
One day, as Oralia was walking one of the twins back home to further minister to the needs of the family, her steps faltered and Oralia fell. She broke her leg. She managed to drag herself back onto the main road in order to get help from those passing by. “Behold, I am the servant of the Lord; be it done unto me according to Thy Word” (Luke 1:38). Amen. (to be continued … )