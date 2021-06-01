When I go to Fergus Falls heading west on County Highway 1, I always notice the restored antique cars in Duke Duklet’s yard. One day I decided to pull into his driveway for a closer look. Duke was home and came up to my car to greet me. He’s a friendly guy and energetic at age 75.
I grabbed my camera and followed Duke over to a Ford Model A coupe he was restoring. Duke had removed the headlights and radiator grill, because the lights and grill are made of stainless steel, and when he paints the car, splatters of paint are hard to remove from stainless steel.
Days later, I visited Duke at his house built in 1891. We sat down at his kitchen table, drank coffee, and had a nice visit. Duke learned mechanics at an early age watching his dad work on cars. His dad used to say, “If you’re gonna get in my way, you’re gonna help me!” He and his buddies built derby cars (motorized go-carts) powered by a lawn mower engine. They were always making things out of junk, a fascination that has followed him his whole life.
At age 16 his older brother Ed smashed up the front end of his 1950 Plymouth. Duke bought a 1949 blue Plymouth from a neighbor for 15 bucks and used it to restore Ed’s Plymouth, which had a beige color. When it was completed, it was a two-tone, beige with a blue hood and fenders.
After graduating from Moorhead High School, Duke attended the Fargo auto mechanic school for one year. After a tour of duty in the Army, he attended Alexandria Technical College and studied machine tool technology. He took his first job at Glenwood Manufacturing in 1978. But now Duke is retired and can spend his free time restoring old cars.
Seeing Duke’s Model A coupe led me to research Henry Ford and the cars he produced. The Model A was an improvement over the first successful car Ford Motor Company produced, the Model T, or as it was called, “The Tin Lizzy.” First introduced in 1908, the Model T was a big hit. Ford grew up on a farm near Dearborn, Michigan, and was determined to provide farmers with a dependable car at an affordable price. Ford was an early innovator of the assembly line, producing more and more cars. On June 4, 1924, the 10-millionth Model T rolled off the Highland Park assembly line, at a selling price of $300! It was one of the most mass-produced cars in history, with a total of 16.5 million units manufactured before it was replaced by the Model A in 1927.
I remember the Model T as the first car we had on our 80-acre farm near Fosston. Of course I was too young to drive it, but I remember my brother Leonard showing me the two levers below the steering wheel. One was the gas lever and the other was the spark. When he cranked the car, I sat in the driver’s seat, and as soon as the four-cylinder engine started, I had to immediately pull the spark lever down.
Our old Model T wore out in 1941, so it was time to upgrade to a Model A. Though I was only 5 years old at the time, I remember my older brothers Clarence and Leonard hooking a ride in a cattle truck heading to South St. Paul. I remember Leonard telling me they saw a Minnesota Gopher football game in Minneapolis, and then they bought a used Model A and drove it back to our farm. It was a Tudor sedan that lasted us for seven years. By the time I was 11, I could drive it around the fields by myself.
Writing for the newspaper takes me down many roads, like Duke’s front yard and his Ford Model A. I asked Duke about the most difficult part of restoring a car. He said, “It’s always the body, getting the dents smoothed and removing the rust.” But he loves his work, and he wrapped up our visit by telling me what he enjoys most about his work: “The reward is a feeling of accomplishment. It makes me feel better about myself.” Well said, Duke. It’s the same feeling I get each time I finish one of my column pieces for the Daily Journal.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
