Around 10 a.m. on the morning of July 5, Independence Day weekend, a small group of Otter Tail County residents placed a Black Lives Matter sign on the median along Highway 210 in front of the Underwood Quik Stop & Cafe gas station. This action was taken to show solidarity with the anti-racism sentiment that the Black Lives Matter movement embodies.
While the placement of the sign was deliberate in order to address this Underwood business owner’s recent hurtful and inhumane Facebook comments directed toward Black people, those of us that came together for this small, peaceful gesture also wanted to acknowledge the larger presence of racism in our communities. We see this as a critical time for us all as friends, families, and individuals to reflect upon our own deeply embedded discriminatory beliefs and the work that still needs to be done to cultivate an equitable society that benefits everyone equally and protects everyone equally. We feel like our country is failing its Black citizens by not valuing their lives at the same level as white lives and we see frequent evidence of this with every incident of a Black person being killed by the police without any justice or consequences. These police killings are happening on a hugely disproportionate level to the Black community.
We want to pose the question to our white community members: “What if George Floyd was your son? What if Breonna Taylor was your daughter?” In asking these questions of fellow white people, we are no way suggesting that your lives do not also matter, instead, we are hoping that, together, we can do the work to ensure that Black lives matter equally. When we use the term white privilege, that does not imply that our white lives haven’t been full of hardship and struggle, it is simply saying that our hardships and struggles aren’t attributed to the way we look, to the color of our skin.
Between us, we who put up this sign go back a combined 300 years in this area. We are invested in this place and today we did our part to express that we want everyone to feel welcome and safe here and we are committed to doing the work of anti-racism and all that it involves. We encourage the rest of Otter Tail County to do the same.
Wesley Creigh
Battle Lake
