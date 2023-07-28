On behalf of Otter Tail County, we would like to congratulate the Fergus Falls Daily Journal for its 150 years of service in publishing a local paper. The County appreciates the long-standing partnership with the Daily Journal. The County has published public notices in the Daily Journal since its inception 150 years ago. The Daily Journal has served as the paper of record for County business for many years through the decades. Today, it publishes public notices, bid openings, employment opportunities, and other announcements as required by statute.
We believe local papers play an important role in democracy. As elected officials, we appreciate the consistent coverage of county meetings and events by journalists from the local papers. Local papers like the Daily Journal are important sources of information for our residents to learn about the business of our county government.
Journalists from the Daily Journal also play a crucial role in sharing information about services and programs available to County taxpayers. We understand the public’s need for fair and accurate news coverage in our area. The Daily Journal has been an important stakeholder in facilitating partnerships and sharing information across communities, organizations, businesses, and residents. Thank you for your service to our community, and we hope to continue working with the Daily Journal for 150 more years.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone