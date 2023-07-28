On behalf of Otter Tail County, we would like to congratulate the Fergus Falls Daily Journal for its 150 years of service in publishing a local paper. The County appreciates the long-standing partnership with the Daily Journal. The County has published public notices in the Daily Journal since its inception 150 years ago. The Daily Journal has served as the paper of record for County business for many years through the decades. Today, it publishes public notices, bid openings, employment opportunities, and other announcements as required by statute.



