Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Ever heard of OTC Connections? If your answer is no, that’s because it’s new as we recently launched it on the Daily Journal’s website. It’s a new way for businesses to reach the visitors of the Daily Journal website. To see it just go to our website at www.fergusfallsjournal.com and scroll down until you see a rectangle feature showing social media feeds like Facebook etc. This is something completely new and a great way for readers to engage with advertisers. If you own a business and want to sign up to have your business Facebook or some other social media featured on OTC Connections just call us at the Daily Journal and we will make it happen for a very nominal fee. If you are a reader you can see participating businesses in real time as they post information on sales, awards or career opportunities etc.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?