Ever heard of OTC Connections? If your answer is no, that’s because it’s new as we recently launched it on the Daily Journal’s website. It’s a new way for businesses to reach the visitors of the Daily Journal website. To see it just go to our website at www.fergusfallsjournal.com and scroll down until you see a rectangle feature showing social media feeds like Facebook etc. This is something completely new and a great way for readers to engage with advertisers. If you own a business and want to sign up to have your business Facebook or some other social media featured on OTC Connections just call us at the Daily Journal and we will make it happen for a very nominal fee. If you are a reader you can see participating businesses in real time as they post information on sales, awards or career opportunities etc.
There are some real opportunities for advertisers on this format as they can control their own message, get more exposure for their social media and maximize their efforts while gaining new followers to increase engagement. And it’s all simple and easy! It doesn’t get any better than that. The only thing they have to do is continue to post to their Facebook news content so it will appear at the top of the feed. We currently have the Daily Journal Facebook feed linked to it so people can see how it works. Another reason for a business to take advantage of this is because Facebook actually restricts the number of followers who will see your post. For example, if you post something on your business Facebook it may only reach about five percent of the people that are following you. In order to reach more followers you have to pay and that is called a boost. It’s basically a “pay to play” option. So instead of giving Facebook your money you can keep it local and distribute that same social media through us on the OTC Connections platform.
The Daily Journal’s website is the number one website in the county in terms of traffic. Our current Google analytics show in the last 30 days our website received 422,729 page views and had more than 51,000 unique visitors. This is a result of all the local news we produce and is proof that readers want to know what is going on. The good news for advertisers is that if even a small percentage of our website users see and click on their social media feed on OTC Connections it will have a measurable effect on their Facebook stats in terms of followers and interaction. And that’s good for business as it will drive traffic and sales. Don’t wait, sign up today.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone