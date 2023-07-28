To say it is an honor to be working for Daily Journal Media and Wick Communications during the 150th Anniversary recognition and festivities is an understatement to say the least.
I, along with the majority of Fergus Falls and Otter Tail County residents, grew up and lived my life in the shadow of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal. We even read it in Grant County, during my youth in Elbow Lake and considered it an essential publication and public service.
While helping to organize many volumes of newspaper archives published throughout the 150 years of the Daily Journal’s existence the other day, I started imagining all the people and work it took to put out some of those early editions. County and area residents have depended on the Daily Journal for the latest news and information since its inception.
Despite all the media sources available today, people still come to the Daily Journal and consider it the “official record” of Otter Tail County and Fergus Falls.
We are not just a mere business in Fergus Falls. We are the only business mentioned in the United States Constitution. The First Amendment of the Bill of Rights enshrines without interference, constraint or prosecution by the government, a free press and this was adopted on Dec. 15, 1791.
We report on many things that we wish we didn’t have to. But by reporting it, we inform our readers.
When I began my tenure here, I came from a similar but much different kind of media. Radio. I was nervous about the transition at first, but in all honesty it went very smoothly. As I have told many over the ensuing years, I was doing news on the radio, but now I do print news for the Daily Journal. I don’t use a microphone to deliver the news.
The biggest surprise to me was getting to know all the awesome people that I get to work with everyday, with some coming from a similar background as myself.
We are all dedicated to putting out the best paper we can, every time. The best part of evolving technology since the Daily Journal’s humble beginnings has been the ability to do things that you couldn’t do with just a print edition. Between the website, our NABUR platform and our smartphone app we can reach readers anywhere in Otter Tail County or the world in just a few seconds with breaking news.
I also personally enjoy interacting with readers, whether it be by email, or regular mail, or in person at our offices at 125 North Union Avenue. I am not perfect and encourage feedback. In this business you have to have a thick skin.
The news business is one of building relationships with law enforcement, courts and different levels of government and those relationships are what make readers keep coming back. They trust and know that we will bring the accurate and compelling articles again and again through good and bad times.
Thank you most of all to our readers, because without you we would have nothing to write about.
