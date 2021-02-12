In January Fergus Falls Otters boys’ basketball head coach Matt Johnson emphasized to his players that it’s an honor to participate in Otter athletics. And with that honor comes responsibility.
Johnson later shared his comments with longtime Fergus Falls sports announcer Craig Olson during one of the radio Super Sports Saturdays.
I later emailed Johnson’s comments to former Otter athletes in different parts of the country. Some of the former Otter players emailed me back and were appreciative that Johnson used the words honor and responsibility.
“That really is a comment all coaches could commit to. Very refreshing,” said Dan Larson, former Otter athlete and 1965 Fergus Falls High School graduate.
Larson later taught school and coached in Northfield, south of the Twin Cities.
“It’s encouraging to know that we have the support of our community and especially from former Otters,” Johnson said.
“I always hope it is conveyed to our community and alumni that we do our best as a program to put a quality and respectable product on the court,” he added. “Even more importantly is how we hold the young men in our program to the highest of standards in the type of people we want them to be.”
Adds Johnson, “It has become a bit of a cliche, but it is the culture of our program, and one I am thankful to be a part of.”
He adds that all the boys and girls who participate in athletics and other extracurricular activities are encouraged to adhere to high standards while representing Fergus Falls High School.
Citizens today want compromise
We as Americans should be able to have some give and take. People want mutual concessions and compromises.
Many of us remember when Republican President Ronald Reagan could come to an agreement on foreign policy with Democratic Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill of Massachusetts. Before that, Democratic President Lyndon Johnson could reach an agreement on domestic issues with Republican leader and U.S. Sen. Everett Dirksen of Illinois.
Here is a suggestion from conservative journalist David Brooks: Joe Biden wants a COVID-19 relief package of $1.9 trillion and Republicans in Congress want the package to be about $600 billion. Splitting the difference at $1.2 trillion or so would be a good compromise.
Biden coming down $700 billion and Republicans going up $600 billion would be close to a compromise (middle ground), what people want.
Singer Bruce Springsteen, during intermissions from the Super Bowl on Feb. 7, urged Americans to “find the middle ground.”
He emphasized, “We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground.”
Continued Springsteen, “All are welcome to come meet here, in the middle. It’s no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue and between our freedom and our fear.”
Unfortunately, angry gridlock has dominated Washington, D.C., notes author and retired Army Reserves officer, David French. He says, “The result is a sense of increasing political frustration from a majority of the nation.”
It doesn’t have to be this way. There already are signs of hope.
People in both parties can and should agree to disagree, but in a friendly manner.
Many Democrats gave credit to Donald Trump for some deregulation of over-reaches by government, making efforts to cut government waste and supporting a strong military. They disagreed with Trump for pulling out of the World Health Organization and leaving the Paris Climate Accord.
Joining Republicans, in regard to executive orders, are some Democrats who feel that Biden should work more closely with Congress on some of those issues.
Republicans and Democrats should also be able to come up with an infrastructure funding package to assist states with road and bridge projects.
We once learned in school that politics is the art of compromise. Let’s make some collective decisions for the good of the nation.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
