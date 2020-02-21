Sixty-three years have past since the 1957 Otter boys basketball team bus went off the road near Carlisle and hit the ditch during a snowstorm. Fortunately nobody was injured enroute to Region 6 tournament action in Moorhead, prior to the days of the interstate highway system.
Team members continued to Moorhead in private cars.
The Otters, coached by Duane Baglien, defeated Alexandria 47 to 43 at the Concordia College Fieldhouse. Star players included Chuck Weiss, Curt Reinan and Jon Rosengren.
“It was really fortunate that there were no injuries from the accident,” recalls Doug Johnson, a member of the Otter team who was on the bus when it landed in the ditch.
The snowstorm got worse and fans were forced to spend the night in Fargo-Moorhead. Some students slept on the floor of Concordia Fieldhouse.
“I remember that night well,” says 1957 Fergus Falls High School alum Dayton Soby.
“Hundreds of us were taken in that night by kind Moorhead residents, including members of the pep band,” he said. “Classmate Chuck Adelsman and I stayed that night with Richard McAllister, who had previously been our science teacher in Fergus Falls.”
My sister Catherine Hintgen, also a member of the FFHS Class of 1957, was at the game with classmate Jean Schultz. They were able to stay overnight with an aunt of Jean.
“After the game team members were taken to a downtown Fargo hotel,” said Johnson who was a reserve for the Otters in 1957. “We were happy to learn that band members either found places to stay in the Fargo-Moorhead area or slept right at Concordia Fieldhouse.”
Jenine (Blegstad) Menth recalls being at the game as a band member.
“A young couple in the arena offered two of us a place to spend the night,” she said. “Our band uniforms were the only clothes we had. They provided toothbrushes and other necessities overnight.”
Menth said the game was exciting, “and our guys did very well. I think I lost my voice with all the cheering.”
A few people braved the winter storm and headed back to Fergus Falls, out of necessity. Among them were milkman LeRoy Quernemoen who had customers counting on him for next day deliveries and Daily Journal sports editor Clarence Lee who needed to process photos for the next day’s edition.
Soby remembers the following evening when the Otters defeated Brainerd 61 to 54 and advanced to the state basketball tournament for the first time in 37 years. Those were the days of a one-class system.
“Coach Baglien had a great defensive strategy,” Soby said. “Our players held the Brainerd star center, John Emerson, to only four points.”
The Fergus defenders collapsed on Emerson and gave him no room to move.
“He looked shell-shocked out there,” Soby said.
When the final horn sounded the players lifted coach Baglien, 31, atop their shoulders and carried him around the Concordia Fieldhouse floor as Fergus Falls fans cheered with excitement.
An excited Oats LeGrand did the radio play by play for Fergus Falls fans.
The Otter boys took third at state in 1957, a feat that stood until 2016 when the Otter boys took second in the state classic in the Twin Cities.
George Washington insights brought to life
We refer to George Washington as the father of our country.
Washington led his compatriots in the Revolutionary War and was the first president of the United States.
This past week many of us took the opportunity to learn more about George Washington by tuning into the history channel. We watched a three-night miniseries produced by presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin.
We learned that Washington followed a strict code of honor, learned from his mistakes and, in the words of Goodwin, “deeply believed in the cause of democracy.”
The state of Washington is the only state named after a president.
