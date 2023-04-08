This was an exciting basketball season with three games played at the renovated Otter Fieldhouse west of Roosevelt Park here in Fergus Falls.
Included was a boys regular season basketball game between Fergus Falls and Perham, a girls section finals between Underwood and Hancock and a boys section finals between Henning and Border West (Wheaton and five other consolidated schools).
These were the first basketball games at the facility since 2010, when Otter varsity games were moved to the Gold Gym at Kennedy Secondary School. In the past 13 years the fieldhouse was used mainly for gymnastics and wrestling.
The Otter Fieldhouse dates back to 1953-54, the first season, following the high school’s move from Washington School on the northside of downtown Fergus Falls.
The boys head coach that first season at the new gym was Al Letich, 20 years before high school varsity girls basketball took hold in the state of Minnesota. The 1954 Otter MVP (Bruce Award) recipient was Russ Adelsman.
Letich taught industrial arts and coached at Washington School from 1946 to 1953. He led the Otter boys basketball teams to four conference titles and two District 23 titles.
In 1954 Letich took over duties as athletic director and relinquished his basketball coaching duties for the 1954-55 season to Duane Baglien. Sadly, Letich died of a heart attack on Nov. 2, 1954. He was only 51 years old.
Assuming Letich’s duties as athletic director was Norm Galloway who also continued as Otter football coach. Back then the new facility was known as Roosevelt Park Senior High School, in honor of the late President Theodore Roosevelt.
Baglien, a member of the 1950 Fergus Falls Red Sox baseball town team state champions, came back to our community with his wife Marcella, a Fergus Falls native.
“It wasn’t a very auspicious start in 1954-55,” said Baglien. “Our season record was 6 wins and 14 losses. I had to remove some players from the squad for breaking training rules.”
The suspensions were, in fact, a blessing in disguise for Baglien, also a history teacher at the high school. That forced him to use some fine sophomore talent that included Curt Reinan, Chuck Weiss and Jon Rosengren.
Baglien’s 1955-56 team finished 20-5, losing to Glenwood by three points in the region finals. His 1956-57 squad reached 27-1, taking third place in the state tournament during a one-class system.
“Coach Baglien was technically skilled, set an example of integrity, was a disciplinarian and yet possessed warmth and a sense of humor with his players,” said Doug Johnson, former Otter player.
The Otter boys returned to the state basketball tournament in 1984. Fergus Falls went back to state five more times, taking second place in 2016. Overall, the Otter boys have appeared at state 11 times, dating back to the World War I era.
Fergus Falls girls varsity basketball players first appeared at state in 2008. They returned to state five more times, finishing second in 2022.
LeRoy Quernemoen a long-time fan
Attending Otter sporting events for many years was LeRoy Quernemoen, 96, who recently moved to Park Gardens Senior Living on the north side of Fergus Falls.
LeRoy, a 1944 graduate of Fergus Falls High School, took pride in being a FFHS classmate of Evie Faunce who later was a star football running back at the University of Minnesota.
Quernemoen, in high school, was a member of the chorus, radio club, Future Farmers of America and participated in intramural athletics.
This class of 119 graduated during World War II, and many FFHS classmates such as Quernemoen served their country in the U.S. military. In the sendoff in the high school annual, off the press in spring 1944, were the words, “Some will soon bear the insignia of Uncle Sam.”
After military service, LeRoy returned to Fergus Falls, had a milk route and was a devoted husband and father.