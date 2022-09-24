Jason Brunko looks back on some great Fergus Falls Otter football teams that reached the state tournament semi-finals in 1986 and 1987, his sophomore and junior years at Fergus Falls High School.
“Coach Don Stueve was a tough guy, but I loved playing for him,” says Brunko, today a pharmacist. “Granted, being a tight end for him meant blocking all game and maybe one or two pass routes, but we had good teams and you bought in.”
Fergus Falls has only made it to state in football on four occasions, so Brunko feels fortunate to have been part of two Otter state teams. Fergus Falls also went to state in 1977 and 2008, losing in quarter-final action on both occasions.
“I remember, as a member of Otter football in the 1980s, that it was all about the team, not individual accomplishments,” Brunko said. “Coach Stueve made us a unit. We were good, but nobody was above what was best for the group.”
Brunko said that Coach Stueve and his assistants made Fergus Falls better than the Otter opponents. “We won close games,” he added.
Stueve and his assistants had a drill that was called “The County Fair.” It consisted of station-to-station conditioning.
“That was the most difficult conditioning we did, and it was a staple during two-a-day practices,” Brunko said. “My senior year, Assistant Coach Steve Atchison proudly announced he was going to do the fair with team members.”
Adds Brunko, “He told us with his usual bravado that he was ‘going on all the rides.’ About one station into to it, he told me that he thought he had pulled his hamstring. I told him to ‘rub some dirt on it,’ a favorite expression of his.”
Atchison proceeded to do just that, making a big spectacle of it to show team members that he was taking his own advice. “He was as good of a coach as I’ve had, the guys loved him,” Brunko said.
Other assistant coaches under the direction of head coach Stueve, in addition to Atchison, were Mark Hesse, Phil Link and Wally Pearson.
Brunko has some great memories of the Otter state tournament games in the late 1980s.
During his sophomore year, in 1986, Fergus Falls won in state quarterfinal action 7-6 over Cold Spring Rocori when there was sleet and strong winds. Otter Matt Abramson caught a TD pass and Brunko kicked the extra point for the margin of victory.
The Otters lost in the 1986 state semi-final game to eventual state champion and powerhouse Cambridge.
The following year, in 1987, Fergus Falls won in quarterfinal state football action, 19-18 over Litchfield. The Otters again lost to Cambridge in semi-final action. Cambridge repeated as state champions.
Other football memories
Brunko recalls his sophomore year defeating number one-ranked Albany on their home field in the final regular-season game.
In the fourth quarter Otter quarterback Pete Snustad hooked up with Ryan Neuman three times while going the length of the field for a touchdown. Brunko kicked the extra point to tie the game and then kicked a field goal in overtime to win the game for Fergus Falls.
In a game against Staples, the Otters held star player Arden Beachy scoreless. Fergus Falls scored two early touchdowns, winning the game without attempting a pass.
In a playoff game with Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls drove the length of the field late in the game to score a touchdown, taking a 18-14 lead. The Lakers drove right down the field ending up first and goal.
“We held them four straight plays,” Brunko said, “the last one from the one-yard line.”
Otter fans remember coach Stueve surveying every home game from the Crow’s Nest. He would climb up a pole on the Fergus sideline, and coach from there.
“I’m sure it gave him a better view of the entire picture, and he never missed anything,” Brunko said.