Sixty-five years ago, in March 1957, the 23-0 Fergus Falls Otter boys basketball team headed by bus toward Moorhead for the semi-finals of the Region 6 tournament at the Concordia College gymnasium.
During the early stages of a snowstorm, the team bus went off the road and into a ditch north of Carlisle.
Those were the days when the main road, prior to Interstate 94, was the old Highway 52 that went through Carlisle, Rothsay, Lawndale, Barnesville, Baker and Sabin prior to arriving in Moorhead.
Fortunately, nobody was injured in the bus crash. Team members, along with head coach Duane Baglien and assistant coach John Hermes, continued the journey to Moorhead in private vehicles.
After a regional semi-final victory over Alexandria, a full-fledged blizzard was underway in Moorhead. Many student fans slept overnight on the gymnasium floor, with blankets and sleeping bags provided by Concordia College.
Many adult fans from Fergus Falls and Alexandria stayed at area motels or with relatives and friends.
Fergus Falls, the next evening, won the Region 6 title with a 61-54 win over Brainerd. This vaulted the Otter boys to the state tournament for the first time in 37 years, during a one-class system of Minnesota high school basketball.
Star players for Fergus Falls in 1957 were Chuck Weiss, Curt Reinan and Jon Rosengren.
In late February I was provided a program from the 1957 Region 6 tournament. This pamphlet came from 1960 Fergus Falls High School graduate Ed Darby, now retired and living in Colorado.
One of the advertisements in the Region 6 program pointed out that it was 50 cents for the weekday “Chuck Wagon” buffet at the Comstock Hotel in downtown Moorhead. I remember eating there as a kid with family members during the 1950s.
My sister Catherine, a high school senior, attended the 1957 state basketball tournament in the Twin Cities. The rest of our family watched the tournament in Fergus Falls on a black and white television set.
It was a fun year. The Otters won the state tournament third-place game over Walnut Grove, a school in southwestern Minnesota, and finished 27-1 on the season.
More basketball memories from 1957
Dayton Soby, a member of the FFHS Class of 1957, recalls the excellent coaching of Duane Baglien who led Fergus Falls back to the state high school basketball tournament.
“With John Emersen being the star center for Brainerd in the 1957 Region 6 title game in Moorhead, coach Baglien applied a very physical defense to stop him,” Soby remembered.
This involved all of the Otter players collapsing on Emersen, at different times, in order to prevent him from getting the ball or getting a decent shot.
“I recall how visibly frustrated Emersen was with all five Otter starters working him over and holding him to one basket and four free throws for just six points,” Soby added.
Otter reserve John Hamlon remembers the 1957 state finals when Minneapolis Roosevelt (after downing Fergus Falls in the semi-finals) defeated Red Wing 59-51.
“During the regular season we defeated Red Wing 52-44,” he said, “so both FFHS and Roosevelt beat Red Wing by eight points.”
Roosevelt’s star player and leading scorer, Tom Nordland, later developed a DVD called “Swish, a Guide to Great Basketball Shooting.” His DVD was a nationwide hit.
Suzy Galloway Hampton, an Otter cheerleader in 1957, has strong memories of the excitement of cheerleading during both the regionals in Moorhead and the state tournament in the Twin Cities.
“Performing our cheerleading in front of such large crowds contributed to the excitement of the basketball games,” she said.
Another former cheerleader, Nancy Edlund Bjorgum, said, “I have very fond and fun memories of both the region tournament in Moorhead and the state tournament in Minneapolis. We had a great class with a team of champions.”