Longtime football fans of the Fergus Falls Otters and Pelican Rapids Vikings recall the Labor Day classics between the Otters and Vikings in the years following World War II, from the late 1940s to the early 1960s.
One classic game took place 60 years ago, Labor Day evening in 1960, at the old football field in Pelican Rapids, west of the high school.
Pelican Rapids won the game, 7-0, on a first-quarter touchdown by George Gorton and a successful extra point.
Ironically, Fergus Falls won by the same score, 7-0, the previous year in Fergus Falls. Playing against the Vikings in the 1959 game was Otter senior lineman Gordy Kvern who this year was named to the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Sports Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony, due to COVID-19, has been postponed to 2021 when Kvern and three other inductees (Mark Toso, Cathy Cranston and Larry Eisinger) will be honored.
A year ago Kvern and former Pelican Rapids football player Wes Halbakken recalled the 1959 game over coffee. They enjoyed going down memory lane to when Kvern was a senior and Halbakken was a high school junior.
Fergus Falls won the game 7-0 on a third-quarter touchdown run by Dale Vance, followed by a successful extra point.
Kvern was a 200-pound offensive tackle and defensive center. Halbakken was a 185-pound offensive and defensive tackle.
Later, Kvern was named captain for the North team in the Minnesota high school all-star football game played against the South team at Parade Stadium in the Twin Cities. Also on the North team was Otter quarterback Tom Glorvigen.
Rocky Elton coached the Otters in the 1960 game at Pelican Rapids and coaching the Vikings was future Fergus Falls coach Don Stueve. Kvern and Halbakken both became farmers.
A funny softball game back in 1970
Fifty years ago this weekend a very unusual softball game in Underwood had lots of amusement.
This was no ordinary game as the kickoff to the Underwood Fall Festival under the lights on a Thursday evening. An estimated 800 people were in attendance.
The game featured the Dignitaries, headed by state legislator Cal Larson, against the Outlaws, headed by Carlton Mortenson.
Sonny Mjelde, a Fergus Falls postal employee and grocery store owner, took the role of Zip Code Mjelde and coach of the Dignitaries.
Mjelde, in order to keep the crowd roaring with laughter while trying to ensure a Dignitaries victory, was active on the sideline. He was very open about paying off the umpire and even offering the ump a set of eye glasses, depending on the call.
Daily Journal staff writer Paul O’Keefe not only covered the game but also was recruited to become part of the Outlaws team.
“I hadn’t played softball for close to 20 years,” O’Keefe wrote in his article the following day, on Friday, Sept. 4, 1970.
Pictured before the start of the game were well-known individuals who volunteered to play in this funny softball game. Larson, Mortenson and Mjelde were pictured along with Andy Leitch, Roger Hanson, Walt Wenino and Ronald Stabnow.
Other well-known individuals taking part in this kickoff to the Underwood Fall Festival included Harley Oyloe, Oats LeGrand, Charles Beck, Mel Olson, Glen Melby, Jack Brush, Dick Baker, Jerry Reinan and others.
Larson, the legislator and head of the Dignitaries, did some maneuvering when the Outlaws were catching up in the softball game.
“Cal recruited some good athletes from the women’s softball league for his team,” wrote O’Keefe, “namely pitcher Kris Moen and catcher Kate Weiby.”
Larson, as head of the winning Dignitaries, accepted the 2-1/2-inch trophy and made a speech about motherhood, apple pie and the law of gravity.
Said O’Keefe in closing, “After being connected with this debacle, I can see why athletes want more money. Next year they’re gonna have to pay me to go through this again.”
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
