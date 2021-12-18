December 1964 was a time when Fargo had only one high school, Fargo Central. That school had a great athlete, Chipper Litten, who attracted a packed crowd to the old Fergus Falls High School gym for a basketball game against the Otters on Saturday, Dec. 19, 1964.
Central came to town as the favorite against a very good Fergus Falls team.
The Otters rose to the occasion and upset Fargo Central 53 to 45. Much of the credit went to Fergus Falls senior David Olson who tightly defended Litten and held the Fargo Central star to 12 points.
“The Otters were the more determined team,” wrote Daily Journal sports editor Tom Yuzer in Monday’s edition. “It was a splendid Fergus Falls team effort.”
Charlie Christopherson, another Otter senior in 1964-65, vividly recalls that game.
“There were people sitting in the aisles on both sides of the gym and standing on the floor alongside the lower bleachers,” Christopherson recalls. “The fire marshal closed the doors to the gym and no more fans were let in to watch.”
Dan Larson, also a senior back then, recalls not only a packed gym but the fact that most fans had heard of Chip Litten.
“Dave was given the job of guarding one of the best players, if not the best, that we would face that entire season,” Larson said.
Central also had 6-foot-7-inch John Sandager, a great rebounder for Fargo.
“We did our job on the boards,” Larson said. “Our guards, Bob Warn and Greg Kalvik, had very few turnovers. And we made our free throws at the end of the game.”
Christopherson recalls a simple game plan designed by head coach Ken Naffziger and his assistants. Olson played up tight to stop Litten’s shot and Otter teammates overplayed passing lanes to make it harder for Litten to pass to other teammates.
A game that Fergus needed
The Fergus Falls upset win over Fargo Central in late 1964 was a game that the Otters really needed
“Expectations were high and we had already lost two games to lesser teams. Humbling to say the least,” Larson said. “We felt very good and confident after the win over Fargo Central. We then went on a winning streak for over a month.”
Larson took over defensive duties on Litten after Olson fouled out in the fourth quarter, not allowing Litten to add to his 12 points. This was the lowest point total for senior Litten since his sophomore year in 1962-63.
Defending Fargo Central’s Sandager also was a challenge.
“We had to keep him off the boards and came through,” Larson said, “limiting Fargo to one shot each time on their offensive end of the court.”
Larson led the Otters with 13 rebounds and teammate Bruce Josephs had 12.
Kalvik led the Otters with 16 points and Josephs tallied 13. Other Otter seniors in 1964-65 were Curt Thompson and Duane Jensen.
Fergus Falls retiree Steve Wienbar, a high school sophomore in 1964-65, recalls with many others the electric atmosphere in the Otter gym that evening, the student pep band playing often and loud and the Fergus Falls cheerleaders leading the fans.
Fergus Falls never trailed in the game, leading by six to eight points over the first three quarters. Each of the four quarters was eight minutes in those days.
Central trailed the Otters by only four points, 49 to 45, with 1:18 left in the game.
A basket by Larson upped the Otter lead to 51 to 45 and two free throws by Christopherson sealed the victory.
Fergus Falls finished 13-5 on the regular season, including a one-point upset win over powerful Bemidji on the Lumberjacks’ home floor. The Otters lost in postseason play during opening-round action in District 23.
This team, as noted in the 1965 high school yearbook, gave spectators excellent teamwork throughout the season.