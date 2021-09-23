The mid-1950s was an era when Fergus Falls Otter football players trained at summer camps in Bemidji, prior to the start of the fall football season.
“Our coach, Norm Galloway, was from Bemidji and had connections to those summer camps,” said former Otter Chuck Severn. He was the senior quarterback for the unbeaten Otters in the fall of 1956.
“We were able to stay in college dorms at Bemidji State,” said Severn, today a resident of Montana.
Severn felt fortunate to have three outstanding senior running backs. They included halfbacks John Hamlon and Jack Halland and fullback Chuck Weiss.
Former Fergus Falls players remember Galloway as an extraordinary leader and coach.
“He yelled, cajoled and demanded perfection,” said Hamlon, today a resident of California.
Hamlon recalls the heat and humidity during summer camps in Bemidji.
“Norm’s workouts were, in my opinion, brutal,” Hamlon said. “A few of us seriously considered going AWOL. What stopped us was Norm’s ability to read hearts and minds.”
He said that Galloway was like a Marine Corps drill sergeant, knowing exactly when to ease off while interjecting some macho-type humor.
“One summer, in Bemidji, my leg muscles were so knotted and sore that I looked for anything to ease the suffering,” Hamlon said. “Unfortunately, after one practice I rubbed analgesic balm on the muscles of my upper legs. It felt great until practice the next day.”
The rough cloth of Hamlon’s football pants rubbed the balmed skin raw.
“Really dumb. I was thoroughly miserable for the rest of the camp,” he said.
During the summer of 1956 the Otters shared camp with a powerhouse football team from Proctor, near Duluth.
“We had a scrimmage with them which we entered into with some trepidation,” Hamlon said. “It was our teammate Marc Kiewel who laid out the opposing tackle on one end around run, and the scrimmage went our way after that.”
Kiewel and Weiss later played in the Minnesota high school all-star football game in the summer of 1957 at Parade Stadium in the Twin Cities.
“We had great coaches who understood challenge and sacrifice,” Hamlon said. “These were essential ingredients of manhood. Norm Galloway was one of the best.”
Pete Hoff memories
The summer 1956 football camp at Bemidji is remembered well by Fergus Falls retiree Pete Hoff, back then a high school sophomore.
“There was a strict evening curfew,” Hoff said. “We got up early, had breakfast in the college cafeteria, and then headed to morning practice.”
It was the job of the captains to enforce the curfew and get the players up in the morning.
“One morning, the captains overslept so we all did, too,” Hoff said. “We got up late, missed breakfast, got into our pads and went to the field. We anticipated a long practice until lunch.”
When the players got to the field, the coaches weren’t there. Otter players surmised they had also overslept.
“There was a gallon of cold orange juice on the sideline bench,” Hoff said. “Happily, we passed it around and drank it all.”
Shortly thereafter the Otter coaches arrived, looking for the orange juice.
“It turned out that the coaches were out late the night before,” Hoff said, “and they ordered orange juice from the cafeteria for their consumption. They were not happy.”
Hoff said this was one of the hot days previously described by Hamlon.
“The practice was beastly,” he said, “and we all probably sweated out all the orange juice we drank.”
Hoff is proud of the Otter football winning streak of 21 games that started with the final two games in 1954 and extended into the first two games in 1957.
The Otters finished 9-0 in 1955 and 8-0 in 1956. Those were the years before high school playoffs.
“There are coaches and teachers who make a lifetime impression on kids,” Hoff said. “Norm Galloway was one of them.”
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
