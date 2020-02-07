The Fergus Falls High School Otter boys basketball team did not yield to what fans saw as insurmountable physical and mental pressure in 1919-20.
Head coach George Carlson and his players had a hard time of focusing on just basketball after a day of classes.
Washington High School, located north of downtown Fergus Falls, was fortunate to be intact following the devastating tornado of June 1919.
Some players had lost their homes in the cyclone while others lost relatives who were among the 57 people killed during the devastation. Other players had family and friends who were injured.
“Hundreds of Fergus Falls residents were harmed physically, mentally and financially,” said tornado researcher Steve Johnson, a 1973 Fergus Falls High School graduate. “One can only imagine the grief that hung over Fergus Falls in the wake of the disaster.”
Otter boys basketball players helped not only their own families, but assisted neighbors and friends who needed to rebuild homes and businesses. All of this was in addition to attending classes and practicing their skills on the hard court, when time permitted.
Even more amazing is that this dedicated group of Fergus Falls High School boys basketball players, under the leadership of coach Carlson, advanced to the state boys basketball tournament in the wake of the 1919 tornado nine months previously.
The players, who had a great role model in Carlson, endured trying circumstances while staying even tempered and maintaining strong moral character.
“We had some rugged contests during the 1919-20 regular season,” recalled Axel Frees, 79, in a 1981 interview. Frees was a 6-foot-4-inch Otter center a century ago.
Back then games consisted of two 30-minute halves. In one game Fergus Falls played four overtimes of five minutes each. The game lasted one hour and 20 minutes, not even counting timeouts and the intermission.
The 1920 Otter boys qualified for the state tournament, held during those early years at St. Olaf College in Northfield, with wins over Glenwood and Detroit Lakes.
The Fergus Falls team took the train to Northfield where players and coaches stayed in individual homes. The Otters, who previously made it to state in 1916 and 1917, lost to Faribault in opening-round action.
It would be 37 years until Fergus Falls advanced to another state boys basketball tournament, in 1957. It was another 27 years after that before the next state boys classic for Fergus Falls, in 1984.
Frees, the Otter center in 1920, would no doubt be pleased as punch, a line used in his day, while witnessing the outstanding play of Fergus Otter center Chance Fazio a century later.
Chicken dinner stories and the need to change
In prior years community journalism, for the most part, involved writing about the city council and school board, debate teams, service clubs, hobbyists such as woodworkers and other topics.
Journalism schools, while analyzing various community newspapers, often referred to these articles as “chicken dinner stories.”
In recent years more community journalists have been willing to tackle tough subjects such as mental health issues in addition to those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse.
“Community journalists, today, are on the right track,” said Gayle Golden of the University of Minnesota journalism school who spoke to members of the Minnesota Newspaper Association (MNA), including those from Otter Tail County, during the MNA annual convention Jan. 31 in the Twin Cities.
Golden added, “Through social media, there are more ways to connect with people who are willing to share their stories. Readers can learn how to change their own lives when it becomes necessary.”
Her students at the U of M are learning the right techniques.
“The best way to do this is to communicate with people in their comfort zones, when they are at ease with themselves,” said U of M journalism student Ariana Wilson. “People open up when they are in an anxiety neutral position.”
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
