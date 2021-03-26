On the first day of spring, Tere Mann called with news that people were planning to gather at the home of Kirk Williams, whose work will hold its own in the greater world of art.
It was in Tere’s massage studio where I first viewed one of Kirk’s compelling images. The other day he confessed it wasn’t an original drawing, but a digital reproduction, and he seemed apologetic. “That’s better,” I protested. “It’ll last longer.”
“Yes,” he agreed, but now that I think of it, this may be true or not.
I took the opportunity to share my reaction when I first saw his work, during my first or second year in this area. “When Tere said it was by a local artist, whom she knew, I was thrilled inside. It confirmed my decision to leave the big town that wasn’t really a city, and plop down near Fergus Falls,” I said. (At the time, family members protested the rural location with the notion that art wouldn’t be any good out here. They were city people.)
Kirk is leaving us, and I never got to know him well. We artists can be shy with each other; he’s always been gracious. Standing in his back yard with about 50 other people, most with whom I’m acquainted, I had a new experience. For the first time in my entire life, I walked back to the car realizing what it’s like to go to a love-in, as might have happened among some of these same people when they were hippies. I had just spent 100 minutes in a cloud of loving people, and it made me want to be alone for a while, so I could think it all through and absorb it.
I realized this is a special thing that happens when someone is passing. Love and kindness prevail. In my experience that day, love was fully overflowing. I also came away regretting that I didn’t find a way to know this man better.
This took me to thoughts about our privileged lives, and about a conversation I had with another art teacher I knew during my very brief teaching career back in the late 1960s. We were at the Whitney Museum in NYC and she was being quite the supremacist in her judgement of art, insisting that great art could only be found in places like the Whitney. I was arguing that I thought artists have the responsibility to go out into the world and spread their gospel in every little town like Maine, New York, where we lived at the time. I don’t know where I got that contrary notion, but there it was. I’ve believed it ever since.
We have privileged lives with the wealth of the art I’ve seen in my past 21 years, here and around Fergus Falls. Kirk is not the only artist here of good caliber, so I won’t name a single one of the others, because the list is long. We know who they are and we know their art is real. And it isn’t all on canvas. I know dozens of musicians, also unnamed, ranging from vocalists and fiddlers to the concert piano; and we have great 3D, both sculpture and ceramics. There’s a glass kiln near Battle Lake; cut glass art embellishes their sidewalks. Our two larger towns have their own galleries and arts organizations. Writers’ Group meets at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
In my earliest days here, while working to salvage my schoolhouse, I became acquainted with several kids who showed up with their parent/workers. When I said I was building an art studio, I was stunned at the reverence they seemed to have for that idea; and that I also was an artist. I hadn’t seen this in 11-year-olds before. Now I know it’s because they’d been exposed to real artists like Kirk Williams, who have lived among us, leaving behind their creative evidence, placing it into trustworthy hands.
I’m contemplating an article from Art News, published sometime during the 1980s, which said that while the development of art in the early half of the 20th century can be characterized as linear, like a broad river — passing one shore, then the next — the latter half seemed to be witnessing that river diverging into smaller streams, each going in a different direction, not necessarily intermingling. It was a predictive kind of situation, foreseeing our culture as it embraced a more pronounced individualism. (According to some, including psychologist, Rollo May, art is prophecy.)
Like the splintering river, Fergus Falls is rich with different styles and perspectives among our artists. Kirk’s work is one of many around here who swim in their own streams. When you look at his pastels, you know they are his.
Thank you Kirk Williams, for gifting us with what’s real to you.
Sandra Barnhouse is a local artist, author and retired university publications editor.
