A sign outside the pharmacy reads: sold out of iodine. For those of you who aren’t aware, taking iodine tablets in the event of a radiation emergency can block certain types of radiation absorbed by the thyroid gland and prevent thyroid cancer. A couple of weeks ago the schools distributed documentation and permission slips for parents to sign. The documents allowed school officials to disperse iodine tablets in the event of radiation exposure to the children. A few days ago Russian state television ran a segment which depicted a simulated nuclear strike against targets in Western Europe. While Norway did not receive a direct strike in this simulation; it was predicted to sustain heavy casualties due to the fallout.
It seems almost surreal. Like some last death rattle of a long forgotten war that relics of the past can’t seem to let go. Vladimir Putin, an ex-KGB agent, has been quoted as saying this war is an existential struggle for the Russian way of life. I’m really not certain which “way of life” he is referring to; the modern Russia, or the one that existed before the fall of the Berlin Wall. I lean towards the latter explanation. Putin longs for the days when Russia was powerful and influential, so he has literally moved the clock backwards in an attempt to regain what he considers lost glory. He threatens utter destruction for all if he can’t meet his goals. Though, it is unclear just what exactly those goals are at the moment.
He can’t be dismissed, however, and it would be a colossal mistake for anyone to think him insincere. People here in Norway are quite certain that Putin is capable and willing to fulfill his terms of mutual destruction. You see, Putin sees Russia as destroyed already and the U.S. hasn’t had to launch a single warhead. His blitz into the Ukraine was supposed to be quick and decisive. The delays and losses he is experiencing in places like Kyiv and Kharkiv and the resistance he is facing in the Donbas regions is frustrating him immensely. So much so, that Putin may expand his offensive to include targets in Moldova. Not to mention all the difficulties he had in clearing out Mariupol.
NATO is failing miserably in this situation. While it is true that Ukraine was never a full partner, NATO was developing a relationship with Ukraine that ostensibly provoked Putin into this offensive military action. While I think almost everyone condemns the military action and would rather see Russia engage in diplomacy, these sentiments coming from NATO carry very little weight when Putin sees the NATO nations as both his direct and indirect allies. Stronger action by NATO could very well escalate the situation and cause Putin to do the unthinkable, while their current stance does very little to curb Putin’s actions. I assume the member nations don’t wish to escalate what is now an isolated event into a full-scale world war, leaving them with very few options.
Meanwhile Europe continues to struggle with high energy prices, including Norway. COVID-19 is still a minor political issue, and cases continue to crop up, though, not at as high of a rate as before. Norway has dropped all mask mandates and other restrictions, with life returning to normal more or less. Most in Norway remain optimistic about the future and assume this too will pass. Many here are planning their first vacation out of the country since before the pandemic began back in November of 2019. People here continue to enjoy a high standard of living despite the conflict only a short distance away. The Eurovision Song Contest is coming up next week and both Ukraine and Moldova have submissions. Russia has been banned from the contest this year and I can’t say I’m sad about that decision. Norway is predicted as the contest favorite and is expected to win.
Joseph Mack, born and raised in North Dakota, resides in Bergen, Norway with his wife and two children, returning to the U.S. to visit family and friends as he is able.